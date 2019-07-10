Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lawrence Henderson. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

HENDERSON, Charles Lawrence, 77, of Griffin, Saskatchewan, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Weyburn General Hospital with family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Alice Henderson, and sister and brother-in-law Ada and Charles Morton. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his two brothers, two sisters, 11 nieces and nephews and other extended family members: Sherman Henderson; Lucille Henderson; Kenneth Henderson and family: Tracey (Rick) Bonneteau: Melissa (Charles) Gilbert and children Jordyn, Elizabeth, James; Shawn Lamouroux and daughter Danica; Colin Cameron (Keddie); Trevor Henderson; Ruth (Lorne) Harman and family: Melissa (Ken) Racette and children Orianna, Amaya, and Jakob; Larry (Kristal) and children Charles, Jeremy and Rory; Alison Harman (Kevin Smith ); Laura (Ryan) McMillan. Ada and Charles Morton's family: Stewart (Brenda) Morton and son Trace; Peter Morton; Barry Morton and children Shalana (Brent) Frayne; Mischa (Pavlova) Morton; Rhonda (Steve) Hope and son Rhys; Doug Morton. Charles was the second oldest of six children. He was born in Regina, and grew up on the family farm at Griffin where he resided at the time of his death along with his beloved brother Sherman. Charles had numerous health problems in his later years and was well cared for by his brother Sherman. Charles taught school in Hodgeville, Foam Lake and Weyburn after graduating from the University of Saskatchewan. He left teaching to obtain a business degree from the University of Saskatchewan. He spent many years as a property owner/manager in Weyburn. Despite his declining health, Charles, remained active in his business affairs with the help of Sherman. Charles was a member of the Weyburn Church of Christ and Silver Heights Bible Church. He was an intelligent man who liked the challenge of games like bridge, scrabble, crosswords, and suduko. In his younger years he like to hunt and fish, travelled through Europe for a year and even rode a bicycle across Canada. He will be missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Silver Heights Bible Church, Weyburn. Internment will be at a later date in the family plot at Griffin. Fletcher Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Donations in his memory can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada Saskatchewan Branch at 1-2217 Hanselman Court, Saskatoon SK S7L 6A8. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral ChapelWeyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432 Published in Estevan Mercury from July 10 to July 11, 2019

