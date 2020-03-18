Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Mehler. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Clara Mehler 1926 - 2020 Clara Mehler, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away at Hillview Manor on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Clara is survived by her loving family: children, Trudy Wilson and David Archibald, Don Mehler (Pat Filz), Pam (Duncan) Cook, Pat Mehler and Jerry (Veronica) Mehler; grandchildren, Donna Mehler, Jeff (Paula) Mehler, Brad (Marie) Mehler, Steve Derkson, Jenna Martin, Chantelle (Terry) Fowler, Samantha Archibald and Tanya Hozjan; great grandchildren, Melina, Kimberly and Eleanor; siblings Margaret (Clinton) Frank, Irene Snow and Rose Moss as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her husband Alphonse; parents, Alisa and Deophila Moss; siblings, John Moss, Joe (Mary) Moss, Robert (Irene) (Edna) Moss, Bill Snow, Rose (George) Landis, Mary (Al) Miiller and Mattie Miiller as well as numerous other family members. The Prayer Service was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Marian Huber officiating and the Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. The luncheon was held at the parish auditorium. Those so wishing may make donations to the CWL c/o St. John the Baptist R.C Church, 109 12th Ave, Estevan, SK , S4A 1C9. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Clara's family.





