Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Clarence Edgar Mantei 1933 - 2019 Clarence Mantei, late of Estevan, SK passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 86 years. Clarence will forever be remembered with love by his wife of 54 years, Esther; 4 children and their families, son Russell (Lorett) and grandchildren, Tanner and Hannah, daughter Vivyan (Les) and granddaughter Katrina, son Chris (Bobbie), daughter Alyshia (Dalan) and grandchildren, Zach, Ben and Emmey all of Estevan, SK; 2 sisters, Margaret Wingert, Estevan, SK and Clara Demeter, Regina, SK; 2 sisters-in-law, Martha Mantei, Estevan, SK and Myrtle (Cliff) Finstad, Estevan, SK as well as Esther's family. Clarence was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Mantei; siblings, Herman Mantei, Albert Mantei, William (Lillian) Mantei, Bertha (Tom) Cundall, Rudy Mantei, Ella (Elmer) Jensen and Lenora (Bill) Konopaki as well as 2 brothers-in-law, Henry Wingert and Frank Demeter. The Memorial Service for Clarence was held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Daniel Krauss officiating. The luncheon followed in the social hall at the church, after which the private family interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2065 Hamilton Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2E1. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Clarence's family. Thank You We, the family of Clarence Mantei would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone for their thoughts and prayers, food, telephone calls, flowers, visits, cards and memorial donations. Thank you to Dr. Babkis, the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Marian Huber for their care and support. To Pastors Dan Krauss and Nick Laven, Wilma Mantei, Faith Lutheran Gospel Band, Stan Wicks, the ladies of Faith Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Church for the beautiful service in memory of Clarence. Thank you to Dustin Hall and the staff at Hall Funeral Services for their professionalism during this difficult time.





