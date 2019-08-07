Clarice Zorn1935 - 2019 Clarice Ada Zorn (nee Maunder), late of Midale, SK passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Mainprize Manor, Midale, SK at the age of 84 years. Clarice was predeceased by her parents, John and Rose Maunder; first husband Joseph Feusi; second husband Don Zorn, grandson Wade Tannas and sister Betty Nesbitt. Left with loving memories are Clarice's children Carson Feusi; Denise Feusi (John Szmigielski), Patty (Dale) Tannas, Teresa (Ron) Vandermeulen and Lisa Feusi. Clarice will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Roseanna (Travis), Adam (Melissa), Jolene, Jeremy (Casey), Justin, Jordan, Amber and Brittany; and her three great grandchildren Taylor Feusi and Aniela and Brynley Stendall. Clarice is also survived by her five sisters, Olive (Ken) Bell, Gladys Maunder, Margie (Adam) Manastryski, Jackie (Thom) Wentzell and Jean (Brian) Petzel. A Graveside service was held at the Arcola Cemetery on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Clarice to Stars Air Ambulance, 2640 Airport Rd., Regina, SK S4W 1A3 or a charity of your choice. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Clarice's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019