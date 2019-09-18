Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clement Marcotte. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Clement Marcotte 1931 - 2019 Clement Marcotte, late of Torquay, SK, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 88 years. Clement will be forever remembered by his family: his wife of 58 years Agnes (nee Miiller); children and grandchildren, Blaine (Deanna) Marcotte of Torquay, SK and their daughter Taylor; Neil Marcotte of Torquay, SK; Kevin ( Jocelyne) Marcotte of Canmore, AB and Cheryl (Neil) Anderson of Weyburn, SK and their children Carly, Spencer and Benjamin; siblings; Fr. Norman Marcotte, Emile (Mary) Marcotte, Henry (Caroline) Marcotte, Geraldine Gervais, Lorraine (Clem) Hutt and Omer (Christine) Marcotte; sisters-in-law, Mary Marcotte and Marie Marcotte as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Clement was predeceased by his parents, Arsene and Eva Marcotte; Agnes's parents, Aloysius and Pauline Miiller; siblings, Rene Marcotte, Roland Marcotte, Raymond Marcotte, Roger Marcotte and Hector Marcotte; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Marcotte and Loretta Marcotte; brother-in-law Edmund Gervais. The Prayer Service was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Marian Huber officiating. The Funeral Mass for Clement was held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Torquay, SK with Rev. Norman Marcotte and Rev. Sathiadas Antony the concelebrants. Interment followed in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, after which a luncheon was held in the parish hall. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5 or to a charity of one's choice. Yvonne Clark and Deb Heidinger of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Clement's family. Thank You The family of Clem Marcotte would like to thank everyone for the caring and support received during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to visit, dropped off food, called or sent messages, helped with either the prayer service or funeral and kept the family in their prayers. A special thank you to the staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for the compassionate care Clem received for the last seven months and the kindness shown to the family during Clem's last days. -Agnes & family





