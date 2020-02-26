Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARYL KOLKE. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Daryl passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 69 years. Daryl is survived by his wife Berva of 49 years; son Jeff (Leanne) and daughter Mariah as well as their extended family; daughter Pam (D?Arcy) and their 3 children, Jenni (Justin), Emma (Tyler) and Darson; brother Mike (Sandra); Berva's siblings, Bill (Tessa) Knight and Donna (Al) Knight- Waters; brother-in-law Warren Fossum as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Daryl was predeceased by his parents, Bruno and Charlotte Kolke; sister Sherry; Berva's parents, Don and Gladys Knight and sister Eileen Fossum. The Memorial Service for Daryl was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church with Sandy Dalziel officiating. The lunch reception was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan, SK (large hall) immediately following the service. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc. (designate to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 4545 Parliament Avenue Regina, SK, S4W 0G3. or online at cancerfoundationsask.ca or to the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, 20 Campus Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4H4 in memory of Daryl. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Daryl's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

