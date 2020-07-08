Delores Pauline Paproski (Fuchs)(nee Yoner) 1943 - 2020 Delores came into this world on May 16, 1943, born to Rose (Bonokoski) Mooney and John Yoner. Delores was the 11th child of 12, and grew up in the Estevan Saskatchewan area. Delores met and married Jim Fuchs in 1965 and in 1976 the two welcomed their only child Frankie John. Delores and Jim were married for 22 years until Jim's passing in 1989. Delores was a very driven woman with a huge heart and contagious laughter. She worked hard and believed that it didn?t matter what you did as long as you did your best. She loved deeply, was devoted to her family above all else, and was truly the happiest when she was with her son and grandchildren. She lived by example and always saw the good in others. Delores married Lawrence Paproski in 1993 and relocated to Foam Lake Saskatchewan where she gained three daughters: Michelle, Melanie & Maurie. Delores enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona, where family and friends were always welcome. When back home she enjoyed a good steak barbeque, entertaining friends and family, and Sunday drives. Delores took pride in her picturesque back yard, decorated with ornaments and beautiful flowers. She always had a puzzle on the go, loved playing cards with her friends, and going for lunch dates with her girlfriends. Delores loved to shop, whether it was at a mall or at a garage sale, she could always find a treasure or two. In July 2019, Delores decided to trade in the warm winter months of Arizona for the opportunity to move to Airdrie Alberta to live with her son, his wife Leah and their children. She was excited and very proud of her apartment in their home, she decorated and settled in quickly making it her own. Unfortunately, in the fall of 2019 Delores was diagnosed with cancer for the 2nd time and so began her long courageous battle. She completed her earthly journey on June 20, 2020 at Dulcina Hospice in Calgary, Alberta. She was 77. Delores will be missed by her family, friends, and those that had the opportunity to know her. Delores was predeceased by her parents: Rose (Bonokoski) Mooney and John Yoner; first husband Jim Fuchs; second husband Lawrence Paproski; brothers: Thomas Yoner, William Yoner, Walter Yoner, Joe Yoner and Lawrence Yoner; sisters: Ann Briltz, Elizabeth McMurdo, Terry Lylyk and Margaret Curry. Left to cherish Delores' memory are: her son FRANKIE JOHN FUCHS (Leah), grandchildren: Mackenzie, Kayden, Jerzy, Alyssa and Jaxon; daughter MICHELLE (David) Stuckel, grandchildren: Brenna, Kaylin and Jared; daughter MELANIE Paproski, granddaughter Courtney; daughter MAURIE (Derek) Andrew, sister Patricia Johnson, sister Bertha Harris, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Delores' life will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church, Estevan, Saskatchewan. Sandy Dalziel will officiate. Interment will follow at the Estevan City Cemetery, after which a reception will be held at Eleven24 Social House, Estevan. Donations in memory of Delores may be made to the St. Marguerite Manor - Dulcina Hospice 110 Evanspark Manor, Evanston Dr. NW, Calgary, AB, T3P 0N4, via phone (587) 230-5500 or online at:https://www.covenantfoundation.ca/donate-online Cheryl Walker of Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services, Calgary and Dustin Hall of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan are caring for Delores' family.







