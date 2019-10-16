Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Kuntz. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Denis Leonard Kuntz 1942 - 2019 With heavy hearts the family of Denis Kuntz, late of Macoun, SK wishes to announce his sudden passing on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Denis was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Emily Kuntz; sisters, Kaye Kuntz and Isabelle Baril; brother Henry Kuntz and parents-in-law Zygmunt and Elsie Krzeminiski. Denis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years Sharon and their children Stacy (Vince) Martin, Shaun (Lisa) Kuntz and Carla (Sam) Peterson. Fond memories of Grandpa will be cherished by Dustin Soroko, Paige Kuntz, Alex Kuntz, Tasia (Devan) Peterson, Jenae Peterson and great grandson Jaxon Fleury. Denis will be greatly missed by his brother George (Leona) Kuntz; sisters, Agnes Cebry and Delores Matchett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A time of lunch and fellowship was held at the Macoun Evangelical Church hall on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. A Private Family Interment took place at the Macoun Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Denis to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation (Chemotherapy Department), 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Kuntz family. Thank you Words can't express how we, the family of Denis Kuntz would like to send heartfelt thanks to each and every one who has reached out to our family, so much love, kindness and support. Special thanks to Pastor Charlie for his heart felt words and visits, the Evangelical Fellowship ladies for the amazing lunch, for all the flowers, cards, phone calls and text messages, especially all the prayers. To Hall Funeral Services and Deb Heidinger for all your help. To our dear friend Kelly Tytlandsvik, our son-in-law and brother-in-law Sam Peterson, son-in-law and brother-in- law Vince Martin, our daughter-in-law and sister-in-law Lisa Kuntz, the RCMP and the EMS that have helped us at this difficult time. To everyone who came to visit, brought food, to my family at the Days Inn who brought hot supper.God Bless you all. Without each and every one of you we could not have gotten through this. Much love Sharon, Stacy, Vince, Shaun, Lisa, Carla, Sam and all the grandchildren.





