Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Dennis H. Rieland 1944 - 2020 Dennis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, SK at the age of 75 years. Dennis is survived by his wife Darlene Rieland of North Portal, SK; daughter Anita Rieland (Bruce Craig) of Roche Percee, SK; siblings, Roman (Cindy's husband) Mertz of Middle Lake, SK, Joseph (Lorna) Rieland of Blackfolds, AB, Ralph (Doreen) Rieland of Sherwood Park, AB, Terry (Emile) Houde of Brandon, MB, Bernadette (Greg) Fanthorpe of Winnipeg, MB, Christine (Les) Riddell of Brandon, MB, Hubert Rieland of Blackfoot, AB, Betty Harburn of Sidney, MB, Henry (Verna) Rieland of Regina, SK, Mary Rieland of Calgary, AB, Sheila Keary of Calgary, AB, Sharon Measor of Courtney, BC and Frank Rieland of Calgary, AB; God child, Bradley Rieland of Lloydminster, AB; Sisters-in-law, Ruth (Allen) Gefle of Eckville, AB and Debbie (Kelly) Kingsep of Eckville, AB as well as 45 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Christine Rieland of Gladstone, MB; 3 brothers, William, Gerald and Alfred Rieland; sister Sylvia "Cindy" Mertz; 2 nephews, Brent Rieland and David Mertz as well as his mother and father in law, Fred and Bernice Holstein of Estevan, SK. The Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services with Marian Huber officiating. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Everyone was welcome to the reception at the Taylorton Room - Days Inn following the interment. If friends so desire, Memorial donations may be made to the Estevan Humane Society, P.O. Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7 in memory of Dennis. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Dennis's family.





