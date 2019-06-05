Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Desiree Weinrauch. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Desiree Rachelle Weinrauch (Symons) 1978 - 2019 With broken hearts, Desiree's family announces her sudden passing in Regina, Sask. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 40. To cherish Desiree's memory are her husband Tyler and their two children, Taysen and Jaycee; mom and dad, Lenora & Vern Symons; brother Jay (Mercedes) and daughter Jordyn; grandpa Leonard Ludwig. She is also survived by her father Keith (Jody) Nelson; step brothers, Seger and Trygg; Desiree's in-laws, Doris and Jonas Weinrauch; sister-in-law Carmel (Chris) Lysak and children, Braedyn (Nicole), Avery and Cierra; sister-in-law Charda (Jason) Kirsch and children, Chelaine, Ryan and Jake; brother-in-law Brad (Pam) Weinrauch and children Mason, Cole and Olivia, as well as numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins and very special friend, Christa Gingras. Desiree was predeceased by her grandparents, Marie Ludwig, George & Dorothy Symons, Gail & Lavern Nelson and special cousin, Faithe. A service to celebrate Desiree's life was held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estevan, Sask. with The Venerable Wilma Woods, The Rev. Brian Woods and The Rev. Deacon Barb Wright officiating. The Pallbearers were Seth Hardmeyer, Garrett Johner, Braedyn Lysak, Corey Gingras, Randy Johner and Blair Hunter. Following the service, the celebration of Desiree's life continued at the Beefeater Plaza in Estevan, Sask. In keeping with Desiree's love of animals, donations to a humane society of your choice would be appreciated by her family. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services in Estevan assisted Desiree's family.





With broken hearts, Desiree's family announces her sudden passing in Regina, Sask. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 40. To cherish Desiree's memory are her husband Tyler and their two children, Taysen and Jaycee; mom and dad, Lenora & Vern Symons; brother Jay (Mercedes) and daughter Jordyn; grandpa Leonard Ludwig. She is also survived by her father Keith (Jody) Nelson; step brothers, Seger and Trygg; Desiree's in-laws, Doris and Jonas Weinrauch; sister-in-law Carmel (Chris) Lysak and children, Braedyn (Nicole), Avery and Cierra; sister-in-law Charda (Jason) Kirsch and children, Chelaine, Ryan and Jake; brother-in-law Brad (Pam) Weinrauch and children Mason, Cole and Olivia, as well as numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins and very special friend, Christa Gingras. Desiree was predeceased by her grandparents, Marie Ludwig, George & Dorothy Symons, Gail & Lavern Nelson and special cousin, Faithe. A service to celebrate Desiree's life was held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estevan, Sask. with The Venerable Wilma Woods, The Rev. Brian Woods and The Rev. Deacon Barb Wright officiating. The Pallbearers were Seth Hardmeyer, Garrett Johner, Braedyn Lysak, Corey Gingras, Randy Johner and Blair Hunter. Following the service, the celebration of Desiree's life continued at the Beefeater Plaza in Estevan, Sask. In keeping with Desiree's love of animals, donations to a humane society of your choice would be appreciated by her family. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services in Estevan assisted Desiree's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close