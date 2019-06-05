Desiree Rachelle Weinrauch (Symons) 1978 - 2019 With broken hearts, Desiree's family announces her sudden passing in Regina, Sask. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 40. To cherish Desiree's memory are her husband Tyler and their two children, Taysen and Jaycee; mom and dad, Lenora & Vern Symons; brother Jay (Mercedes) and daughter Jordyn; grandpa Leonard Ludwig. She is also survived by her father Keith (Jody) Nelson; step brothers, Seger and Trygg; Desiree's in-laws, Doris and Jonas Weinrauch; sister-in-law Carmel (Chris) Lysak and children, Braedyn (Nicole), Avery and Cierra; sister-in-law Charda (Jason) Kirsch and children, Chelaine, Ryan and Jake; brother-in-law Brad (Pam) Weinrauch and children Mason, Cole and Olivia, as well as numerous special aunts, uncles and cousins and very special friend, Christa Gingras. Desiree was predeceased by her grandparents, Marie Ludwig, George & Dorothy Symons, Gail & Lavern Nelson and special cousin, Faithe. A service to celebrate Desiree's life was held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estevan, Sask. with The Venerable Wilma Woods, The Rev. Brian Woods and The Rev. Deacon Barb Wright officiating. The Pallbearers were Seth Hardmeyer, Garrett Johner, Braedyn Lysak, Corey Gingras, Randy Johner and Blair Hunter. Following the service, the celebration of Desiree's life continued at the Beefeater Plaza in Estevan, Sask. In keeping with Desiree's love of animals, donations to a humane society of your choice would be appreciated by her family. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services in Estevan assisted Desiree's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from June 5 to June 6, 2019