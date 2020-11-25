1/1
Donald DUPUIS
09/11/1937 - 11/12/2020
DUPUIS - Donald September 11, 1937 - November 12, 2020 It is with great sadness we share the passing of Don (Dunis), peacefully at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Don spent the early part of his life in and around the Bienfait and Estevan SK area where he met and married Margaret Grant. In 1983 Don and his family moved to Saskatoon. Don leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 50 years, their daughter Anita [Jason Dyck] of Saskatoon and son Mark [Judy Dupuis] of Calgary, and his two much loved grandsons, Kale Dyck and Noah Dupuis. Don is also survived by two brothers, William [Jeanette Dupuis and son Michael and daughter Nicole (James Blair)] from New West Minister BC, and Duncan [Bea Dupuis and son Mickey (Cheryle and son Connor)] of St. Thomas, ON. He is also survived by sister in-law Audrey Dupuis of Estevan [son Jamie (wife Momoco and daughter Rianna and son Kamui) of Japan and daughter Kristen (husband Cory Semenuik, and daughters Isabella and Olivia) of Estevan], family of predeceased brother Phillip. He is also survived by many in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. Don spent many years coaching hockey and baseball throughout Saskatchewan beginning at the age of 16. He won several provincial championships with the Ace Mud Mets and was inducted into the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. After retiring from Saskatchewan Power, Don and Margaret spent many years avoiding the snow as snowbirds, spending their winters in Arizona where they made many good friends. They were also fortunate to spend time traveling throughout North America and even ventured overseas. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation in memory of Don please consider the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in Battleford SK. (https://www.baseballsask.ca/) or the Terry Fox Foundation (https://terryfox.org/). A private graveside service was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Saskatoon at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.prairieviewchapel.com Arrangements entrusted to PRAIRIEVIEW CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES. 306-242-7884



Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
