Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Donald Erick 1935 - 2019 The family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Donald Joseph Erick who passed away with family by his side at the St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Saskatchewan on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Donald was born on Monday, June 24, 1935 in Oungre, Saskatchewan. He was one of 9 children growing up on the family farm in Oungre, before moving with his family to Estevan in 1957. He went to Knoxville and Rangeview schools with Grades 1 to 9 in one classroom. He loved school sports, pole vaulting, racing and especially playing ball at neighbourhood events with his Dad and brothers. He courageously battled Multiple Sclerosis after being diagnosed in the late 1960s. Numerous wonderful years were spent in Inglis Court with the help of many caring Home Care Workers, some of which were like his very own family as well as the great people who shared their delicious meals and offering their help in so many ways. Don loved solving word search puzzles, watching his TV, especially sports including hockey, curling and the Sask. Roughriders. He was a generous man and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He had a great sense of humour and loved to hear or tell a good joke. Donald will be remembered by his children, Carlinda [Ludwig] Stein, Darcy and Tracy Reis; his grandchildren, Mathew Stein, Alyssa, Terrance and Bryson Reis. Donald is also survived by his brothers, George [Barbara] and Jerome [Sandra] and sisters, Mildred [Bill] Mack and Gail [Terry] Goertz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his son Kevin; his parents, Bartholemew [Bartel] and Wilhelmina [Minnie] Erick; sisters, Marlene Marcotte and Bonita Erick; brothers, William and James; sister-in-law Evelyn Erick and nephew Dwayne Erick. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sathiadas Antony officiating along with Pastoral Assistant Connie Wheeler. Interment will follow at the Estevan City Cemetery, after which all are invited to further share the day with the family in a time of fellowship at the St. John the Baptist R.C. Church Auditorium, Estevan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A OH3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Don's family.





