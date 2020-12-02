Donald Robert Cook 1946 - 2020
Donald Cook, late of Estevan, SK passed away at the Regina General Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Don lived north of Estevan all of his life where he took over the family farm. He enjoyed precious time with family, church, farming, racing, travelling, and had a long career at SaskPower. One of Don's other passions was attending local farm auctions. Don's racing passion started with snowmobiles and evolved into his love for NASCAR, then fielding a local race car, helping at the track, and attending as an avid race fan. Don was very proud to be inducted into the Estevan Motor Speedway Wall of Fame in 2014. His most precious passion was spending time with family. Don remained married to his wife Verna for 52 wonderful years. Don was predeceased by his parents, Farquhar and Esther Cook. Don is survived by his loving wife Verna Cook and their children, Cathy (John) Lendvoy, Colin (Jennifer) Cook, Carol (Brent) Bedker and Charles (Julie) Cook. Grandpa will be forever missed by his grandchildren: John Lendvoy (Krista Dayman), Jacob Lendvoy (Alysha), Morgan Cook (Clarissa), Marley Cook, Caitlin Betker (Zach), Cyla (Troy) Mulligan, Cura Betker, Charlene Cook and Charlotte Cook and great grandchild Simon Mulligan. Don will be missed by his brother Duncan (Pam) Cook and numerous, nieces, nephews and extended family. A Private Memorial Service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Estevan on November 24, 2020 with Rev. Lori James officiating. A video recording of the memorial service may be viewed by following the link on Don's tribute page at www.hallfuneralservices.ca.
Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Don may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 738 2nd Street, Estevan, SK S4A 2B3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan provided care to the Cook family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.