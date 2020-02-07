Donna Yvonne Kittelson 1949 - 2020 With great sorrow the family wishes to announce that Donna Kittelson, late of Bromhead, SK passed away in Estevan, SK on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Donna was predeceased by her husband Donald; parents, James and Hazel Eddy and her parents-in-law, Trygve and Dorcas Kittelson. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bradley (Kiki) Kittelson and family, Dwayne and Davin (Janay) Kittelson, Brenda (Lloyd) Sehn and family, Brooke, Dustin and Denver and Brent (Wendy) Kittelson and their child Kinsley. Donna will be greatly missed by numerous extended relatives and friends. There will be no service as requested by Donna. For friends so wishing, donations In memory of Donna may be made to Hamar Lutheran Church, Box 91, Oungre, SK S0C 1Z0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Kittelson family.





