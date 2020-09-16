Doreen Christofferson 1940 - 2020
The family of Doreen Christofferson sadly announces her sudden but peaceful passing at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Doreen's memory will be forever cherished by her husband of almost 49 years, Dennis; daughter Meegan Christofferson and son-in-law Wes Nyeste; granddaughter Kayla Christofferson (Dillon Currie) and their children: Enver and Rooney Currie; grandsons: Jaden Christofferson (Katie Wall), Masyn, Kale and Asher Nyeste; daughter Bonita Christofferson and son-in-law Ron Duffus; grandchildren: Kristen Duffus and RJ Duffus; son Wayland Christofferson; granddaughter Skyla Tessier. She will also be sadly missed by her sisters: May (Henry) Lischka and Edith Haselhan. Doreen was predeceased by her parents: William and Mary Krieg; brother Eugene Krieg; sister Rita Verbeem; brother Amie Krieg; brothers-in-law: Edward Haselhan, Allan Grimes and Andrew Verbeem; sister-in-law Iona Krieg. A private family Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Interment followed in the Estevan City Cemetery. For family and friends so wishing, donations in Doreen's memory may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3 or the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Christofferson family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.