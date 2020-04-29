Doris (Bachan) Dirpaul 1938 - 2020 With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce that Doris Dirpaul, late of Estevan, SK passed away at home surrounded by the love of her daughters in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husband Teddy Dirpaul. Left with precious memories are her children, Mary Dirpaul, Rosanne Dirpaul, Tenny (Alma) Dirpaul, Lavona Dirpaul, Dan (Joan) Dirpaul and Torry Dirpaul. Sweet memories will remain in the hearts of her grandchildren: Sidney Dirpaul, Stephanie Dirpaul, Genevieve "Genie" Dirpaul, Evangeline "Evie" Dirpaul, Danielle "Dani" Dirpaul and Angelique "AJ" Dirpaul. A Private Family Interment will take place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK. A Celebration of Doris' Life will be held at a later date when we can safely gather together again. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Doris to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Dirpaul family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020