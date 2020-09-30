Douglas Christenson 1942 - 2020 Doug Christenson passed away suddenly at his home in Bienfait, Sask. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 78. Doug was born on September 16, 1942 in Torquay, Sask. to parents Irven and Hazel Christenson. He was raised on his parents' farm near Bromhead, Sask. and attended school in Bromhead until grade 9. He had a great passion for animals and farming. Doug met Eugenia Friess in Torquay in 1960 and they were married on December 28, 1961. They were blessed with a son Floyd and two daughters, Debbie and Anita. Doug trained horses when he was young. He had various other jobs throughout his life. Doug and Eugenia moved to Bienfait in 1964, then to Doug's uncle's farm east of Bienfait in 1974 until 2005, when they retired to Bienfait. Doug enjoyed hockey, curling, playing cards, sitting out on his front driveway to visit all his neighbours and having coffee with his buddies at the Beefeater. He never went on a long holiday but really loved driving and seeing the countryside. Doug's memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 58 years, Eugenia; son Floyd (Cathy); daughter Debbie (Jim) Nelson; son-in-law Bruce Brokenshire; grandchildren: Jarret (Karly), Travis, Zane (Meghan), Kyle and Lexie (Mack); great grandson Beckett. He will also be sadly missed by his sisters: Valerie Granberg and Gloria Pastachak, as well as many nieces and nephews. Doug was predeceased by his daughter Anita Brokenshire; parents: Irven and Hazel; father and mother-in-law: Anton and Marianne Friess; in-laws: Eileen Burkholder Shpyth, Clayton Burkholder, Stanley Granberg and Frank Pastachak, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Private Family Graveside Service was held at the Bienfait Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing may make donations to a charity of choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Doug's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store