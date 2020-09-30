1/1
Douglas Christenson
09/16/1942 - 09/23/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Christenson 1942 - 2020 Doug Christenson passed away suddenly at his home in Bienfait, Sask. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 78. Doug was born on September 16, 1942 in Torquay, Sask. to parents Irven and Hazel Christenson. He was raised on his parents' farm near Bromhead, Sask. and attended school in Bromhead until grade 9. He had a great passion for animals and farming. Doug met Eugenia Friess in Torquay in 1960 and they were married on December 28, 1961. They were blessed with a son Floyd and two daughters, Debbie and Anita. Doug trained horses when he was young. He had various other jobs throughout his life. Doug and Eugenia moved to Bienfait in 1964, then to Doug's uncle's farm east of Bienfait in 1974 until 2005, when they retired to Bienfait. Doug enjoyed hockey, curling, playing cards, sitting out on his front driveway to visit all his neighbours and having coffee with his buddies at the Beefeater. He never went on a long holiday but really loved driving and seeing the countryside. Doug's memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 58 years, Eugenia; son Floyd (Cathy); daughter Debbie (Jim) Nelson; son-in-law Bruce Brokenshire; grandchildren: Jarret (Karly), Travis, Zane (Meghan), Kyle and Lexie (Mack); great grandson Beckett. He will also be sadly missed by his sisters: Valerie Granberg and Gloria Pastachak, as well as many nieces and nephews. Doug was predeceased by his daughter Anita Brokenshire; parents: Irven and Hazel; father and mother-in-law: Anton and Marianne Friess; in-laws: Eileen Burkholder Shpyth, Clayton Burkholder, Stanley Granberg and Frank Pastachak, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a Private Family Graveside Service was held at the Bienfait Cemetery on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Sandy Dalziel officiating. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing may make donations to a charity of choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for Doug's family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved