Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist R.C. Church Estevan , SK

Douglas J. Third 1928 - 2019 On December 6, 2019, Douglas Joseph Third passed away at the age of 91. Doug was born on May 28, 1928. He attended Teacher's College in Moose Jaw, Sask. and began his teaching career in and around Lampman, Sask. for four years before moving to Estevan in 1949. The next thirty-one years were spent as principal of Hillside School in Estevan, Sask. until his retirement in June of 1980. Not one to be idle, he accepted the position of Assistant Superintendent with the Estevan Rural School Division. Later, as a lay minister, he officiated 1003 prayer, graveside and funeral services. He was also a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion's Estevan Branch. He was united in marriage to Alice Belanger in August of 1951. They resided in Estevan until May of 2018 when they moved to Regina, Sask. Daily walks and crossword puzzles were his favourite pastimes. One of the lucky few, Doug was able to enjoy sweet treats daily without gaining any extra weight. Doug spent his life dedicated to educating, counselling, guiding, and listening to others. He will be missed. Left to cherish and share precious memories are his wife, Alice; daughter, Margo (Roger) Holinaty; son, Ian (Charlene) Third; daughter, Melanie (James) Tholl; grandchildren, Kyle and Rhys Holinaty, Michael (Sarah), Melissa (Garrett) and Sarah Tholl, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Nestor Gregoire, OMI. A time of fellowship and refreshments will take place in the church hall immediately following the Funeral Mass. Interment at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Parish Cemetery, Lampman, will take place at a later date. If friends so desire, donations in Doug's memory may be made to the New Estevan Regional Nursing Home, 1201 - 2nd Street, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0M1. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Doug's family.





