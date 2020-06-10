Dwight Gordon Blomander November 22, 1956 - May 31st, 2020 Dwight Gordon Blomander, age 63 of Regina, Saskatchewan passed away on May 31st, 2020. Dwight was predeceased by his parents Allan and Ann Blomander and his brother John Blomander. Dwight is survived by his loving wife and best friend Debra Hengen of Regina, SK; his brother Bill (Rose) Blomander of Ulysses, Kansas; sister-in-law Kathy (Richard) Trembley of Medicine Hat, AB; sister Susan Blomander of Summerland, BC; brothers-in-law Chris (Theresa Kiff) Hengen of Saskatoon SK; and Ambrose (Sheryl) Hengen of Estevan; sisters-in-law Karey (Daryl) Lessak of Regina; Liz (Dan) McDougall of Lumsden, SK; and Joey (Dave) Bouma of Edmonton, AB; nephews Tyler (Teresa) Blomander, Aaron Blomander and Nathan Blomander all of Medicine Hat, AB; Connor Hengen of Victoria, BC; Riley (Samantha) Hengen, Michael (Katie Cameron) Hengen, Jason Hengen, and Tyler Hengen all of Estevan, SK; Dustin (Jessica) Lessak of Oshawa, Ontario; Geordie McDougall of Lumsden, SK; nieces Ashley Hengen of Victoria, BC; and Halle and Cassi Bouma of Edmonton, AB; along with great nieces Alexis and Jorja Blomander of Medicine Hat, AB; Violet VanderSpruit of Medicine Hat, AB; Alistriana and Miera Lessak of Oshawa, Ontario; and Brinley Hengen of Estevan, SK; and great nephew Weston Hengen of Estevan. SK. Dwight was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan and moved to Regina in the early eighties where he lived and worked as an Insurance Advisor for thirty years. Dwight had numerous interests and great talents. Dwight was an enthusiastic past member of the Regina Corvette Club, was a member of the Regina Capital Cosmopolitan Club, as well as a long serving Board Member of the Cosmopolitan Learning Centre; all of which he served selflessly committing his time, energy and skills. Dwight loved to be active and it was not uncommon for him to go on one to two hour walks daily just to be outside, moving, enjoying nature and bird watching. Dwight had a passion for watching golf and Formula One car racing. Dwight also loved to travel. He and Debra had a very special connection to NYC and most recently many parts of Europe. When it came to baking, no one could compete with Dwight's German Chocolate Cake, and both buttermilk and Dutch Baby pancakes. All that Dwight did, he did with great energy, pride and joy. But of all things, his love for his soulmate Debra was the greatest. Dwight will forever be remembered as being a kind, gentle, strong and loving friend, uncle, brother, son, and above all, husband. "I am content in knowing I am as brave as any best that ever lived, if not braver." L. Frank Baum, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. As per Dwight's wishes there will be no traditional funeral. There will be a private family celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store