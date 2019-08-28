Edward H. Tafelmeyer 1924 - 2019 Edward passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hillview Manor, Estevan, SK at the age of 95 years. Edward is survived by his wife Laura (nee Shiminsky); 2 daughters, Dana Tafelmeyer and Kathleen (Ray) Goodsell; grandson Robert Elliot as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his parents, John and Bessie Tafelmeyer and 2 sisters, Bessie and Florence. If friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Hillview Manor Activities Fund, 1401 1st Street, Estevan, SK, S4A 2W7 in memory of Edward. In keeping with Edward's wishes there will be no service. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Edwards's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019