Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin and Penny Coates. View Sign

Coates Edwin Gerald 1953 - 2018 Coates Penny Maxine 1954 - 2018 Edwin and Penny Coates, late of Estevan SK, both passed away in their home on December 30, 2018. Edwin was aged 65 years, Penny 64. Edwin and Penny are loved whole heartedly by all who knew them. Penny's classic smile and boisterous laugh will forever be cherished by those closest to her. Edwin's wonderful sense of humour and kind heart have given us all beautiful memories to hold close. Edwin was predeceased by his father Ronald Coates and his brother Sydney. Penny was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Violet Horrocks and her sisters, Audrey and Marlene. Edwin and Penny are survived by Edwin's mother and step father, Katherina and Mervin Wolgram of Estevan, SK; Edwin's siblings, William Coates of Brownsburg-Chatham, QC, Abraham Coates (Marilyn), Kenneth Coates (Sharon), Theresa Densley (Rick) of Estevan, SK and Cathy Lehtonen of Roche Percee, SK; Penny's siblings, Harold Horrocks (Maude) and Herman Horrocks. Their memory will be forever cherished by their children, Ronald Coates (Kayla) and Brandie Levick (Kevin) of Estevan, SK; Edwin's sons from a previous marriage, Jason Coates of Victoria B.C. and Cory Coates of Calgary, AB, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. In keeping with their wishes, they have been cremated and a celebration of life for Edwin and Penny will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan, SK on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Coates family.





Edwin and Penny Coates, late of Estevan SK, both passed away in their home on December 30, 2018. Edwin was aged 65 years, Penny 64. Edwin and Penny are loved whole heartedly by all who knew them. Penny's classic smile and boisterous laugh will forever be cherished by those closest to her. Edwin's wonderful sense of humour and kind heart have given us all beautiful memories to hold close. Edwin was predeceased by his father Ronald Coates and his brother Sydney. Penny was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Violet Horrocks and her sisters, Audrey and Marlene. Edwin and Penny are survived by Edwin's mother and step father, Katherina and Mervin Wolgram of Estevan, SK; Edwin's siblings, William Coates of Brownsburg-Chatham, QC, Abraham Coates (Marilyn), Kenneth Coates (Sharon), Theresa Densley (Rick) of Estevan, SK and Cathy Lehtonen of Roche Percee, SK; Penny's siblings, Harold Horrocks (Maude) and Herman Horrocks. Their memory will be forever cherished by their children, Ronald Coates (Kayla) and Brandie Levick (Kevin) of Estevan, SK; Edwin's sons from a previous marriage, Jason Coates of Victoria B.C. and Cory Coates of Calgary, AB, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. In keeping with their wishes, they have been cremated and a celebration of life for Edwin and Penny will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan, SK on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the Coates family. Funeral Home Hall Funeral Services

1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

(306) 634-8233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close