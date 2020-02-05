Elaine Spenst January 22, 1992 - February 3, 2019 One year has passed since that sad day, When the one we loved was called away. God saw the road was getting rough And hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids, and whispered "Peace Be There" It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. Greatly missed by Jim, Children: Marilyn, Doug, Debbie, Shelley, Daryl and Families.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020