Elizabeth (Betty) Louise McMurdo (nee Yoner) was born September 22, 1928 in Estevan, Saskatchewan to Rose Bonokoski (Mooney) and John Yoner. She was the third of twelve children. She grew up in the Estevan area and eventually met and married Alexander Robert McMurdo in 1955. They settled in Pincher Creek, Alberta to raise their 4 children. She spent her spare time sewing, gardening, knitting and bowling. She was a member of the CWL. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends. As her children grew older, she started working with ceramics. There are many beautiful samples of her work in the homes of her family and friends. Betty and Alex enjoyed many trips back to Estevan to visit family. Other vacations in their camper included enjoying the beauty of close by rivers and lakes or longer trips into BC to buy fruit and meet with friends and family. After losing Alex in 1996 she moved from Pincher Creek to Big Valley where she resided for a few years before finally making Edmonton her home She was always ready for a visit with those that stopped by. Betty loved to hear stories of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She proudly displayed all the drawings and crafts that were presented as gifts. They were her favorite treasures! Betty left this world on May 13, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents Rose (Bonokoski) Mooney and John Yoner, her husband, Alex McMurdo, brothers Thomas Yoner, William Yoner, Walter Yoner, Joe Yoner and Lawrence Yoner; and sisters Ann Briltz, Terry Lylyk and Margaret Curry. Betty is loved and remembered by her children JAMES (Clarisa) McMurdo of Salmon Arm, Grandchildren Max & Sean; ALIX (Bob) Francis of Red Deer, Grandchildren Jessica, Paige (Derek) Stark, and Rachel, Great-Grandchildren Samantha, Maggie, Kaylyn, Tyson, Jacob and Kilian; LORI MacMurdo of Athabasca, Granddaughter Kendra; MICHAEL-ANNE McMurdo of Edmonton, Grandchildren Amelia and Adam, Great-Grandchildren Austyn and Alex; sister Patricia Johnson, sister Delores Paproski and sister Bertha Harris; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to circumstances, Betty was cremated and her ashes interred in Edmonton June 10, 2020 with her family in attendance.







