Elizabeth Ripley Jan14, 1928 - Mar18, 2020 With great sadness we the family of Elizabeth announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Elizabeth passed away peacefully at Good Samarian Pembina Lodge in Evansberg Alberta at 92 years of age. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years Owen, her children Doug, Reggie, Vicky (Blaine), Larry (Lorna), Micheal (Rosaline), Linda, Danny, Barb (Butch), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children Bobby, Kathleen and Donald. Elizabeth will always be remembered for her passion for baking and knitting. Elizabeth was cremated as per her wishes and a private family ceremony will take place at a later date.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020