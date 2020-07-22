1/1
Ellen Joyce McRae
1933 - 2020
Ellen Joyce McRae 1933 - 2020 Joyce passed away peacefully in Estevan on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 as a result of declining health. She was fun loving and adventurous and lived a very full life. Joyce loved music, travelling, visiting with friends, chuckwagon races and curling. Most of all she lived for and loved her family. Her love and support for her grandchildren and great grandchildren was never ending. Mom's beautiful smile, warm spirit and hearty Laugh will long be remembered by all who loved her. Joyce was predeceased by her mother Bernice Elva McNish (nee Schell) and father Derwood Garnet McNish and one brother Russell Derwood McNish. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her partner Trevor Mitchell; daughters, Laurie and Karen; stepdaughter Roxanne; grandchildren, Geoff, Jody, Adam, Kellirae and great grandchildren, Jordyn, Rylan, Calder, Evan, Blair, Cullen and McKinley. In keeping with Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Lyleton Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. (Manitoba time) with Sandy Dalziel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is caring for Joyce's family- Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.



Published in Estevan Mercury from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lyleton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Services
1506 4th Street
Estevan, SK S4A 0X6
(306) 634-8233
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
