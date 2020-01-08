Elsie "Anne" Wilhelm 1922 - 2019 Elsie "Anne" Wilhelm of Lampman, Sask. went to be with her Lord on December 24, 2019. Anne was born on July 19, 1922 in Woodley, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1999 and her son Bev in 2013. Anne is survived by her daughters: Roberta Veroba (Carl) and Janet Smith (David); daughter-in-law Mary and grandchildren: Owen (Debbie), Melinda (Stuart), Quentin (Holly), Andrea (Scott), Ken (Telanne) and Patrick (Sarah). Anne was a loving great grandmother to Eric, Ryan, Grant, Heather, Dominic, Grayson, Charlotte, Hannah, Austin, Noah, Kasey, Kaiser and Olivia. Special thanks to Dr. Tsoi, Dr. Cormier and the wonderful staff that cared for her at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home. The Funeral Service was held at Faith Lutheran Church, Lampman, Sask. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Lori James officiated. A time of fellowship and refreshments in the church hall followed the service, after which interment took place at Woodley Cromar Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Faith Lutheran Church in Lampman would be appreciated by Anne's family. "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die." John 11:25,26 Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Anne's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020