Emmanuel Alphonse Kuntz 1929 - 2020 Emmanuel Kuntz passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Special Care Home, Estevan, Sask. at the age of 91. Emmanuel's memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife Eva Kuntz (Aspelieter) and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: son Duane (Arlene) Kuntz; grandchildren: Jackie (Brian) Hayward (great grandchildren: Brooklynn, Sidney, Dakota, Jessica), Tammy (James) Potoma (great grandchildren: Kelsey & Chase) and Matt (Savanna) Kuntz (great grandchildren: Embry & Lux); daughter Donna (Doug) Donald; grandchildren: Kris Donald and Sarah Donald (Stephen Manders). He will also be lovingly remembered by his sisters: Mary Martin and Frances (Raymond) Mack; sisters-in-law: Norma Kuntz and Grace Kuntz, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emmanuel was predeceased by his father Jacob; mother Elizabeth (Schell); step mother Elizabeth (Weiler); in-laws: Mathais & Helen Aspelieter; brothers: Harry (Anne), Peter and Joe; sisters: Emily (Andrew) Wingert and Anne (Henry) Miiller; brothers-in-law: Olly Martin, Peter Aspelieter and Ben Aspelieter; sister-in-law Bella (Mike) Ganje, one niece and one nephew. A Public Graveside Service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. If friends so desire, donations to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3, would be appreciated by Emmanuel's family. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Kuntz family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.







