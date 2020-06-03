Esther Schlamp 1946 - 2020 With heavy hearts, the family wishes to announce that Esther Schlamp, late of Bienfait, SK passed away at home surrounded by her sons on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Esther was predeceased by her husband Calvin; parents, Matthew and Mary (nee Ulmer) Wendel and sister Janet Ulmer. Esther will be greatly missed by her sons, Grant (Sonya) and their family Mariah, Tanner, Logan and Summer, Mark (Elaine) and their family;Jonah, Jenna and Jared and Michael (Kate Smith); and great grandchildren Madeleine, Jack and Alexis; sisters, Sylvia Rueker, Betty Kittler and Diane (Bob) Hoedel; brother Dave (Sheri) Wendel; brother-in-law Elroy Ulmer. Fond memories will be cherished by Esther's numerous extended family and friends. Due to restrictions placed on us by the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Private Family Graveside service will be held at the Bienfait Cemetery. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Esther to the Broken Arrow Youth Ranch, Box 44, Wood Mountain, SK S0H 4L0. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Schlamp family - Yvonne Clark, Funeral Director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store