Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Lees. View Sign Obituary

EVELYN "RUTH" LEES 1941-2019 Evelyn Ruth Lees of Medicine Hat, beloved wife of John Lees, passed away on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her children, John (Cheryl) Lees of Medicine Hat, Pamela (Troy) Strandberg of Cypress County, Bonny (Jeremy) Moulton of Senoia, Georgia; twelve grandchildren, Peter (Terri), Jamie (Victoria), Hannah (Tanner), Makailah, Austin, Seija, Jerricah, Nakitah, Rayah, Eleah, Montana and Jacoby; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Derek, Chloe, Brandon, Sarah and Jenna; sisters, Jean Wilson and Amy Hiebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Mary Benson; grandson, Joshua Moulton; and two sisters, Frances Johnson and Peggy Crate. Ruth was born in Estevan, SK on December 11th, 1941. She met and married the love of her life, John Edward Lees and they were married on June 7th, 1958 in North Portal, SK. They began their life together to in Winnipeg, MB and in the following years, they moved several times before settling in Redcliff and Medicine Hat for the last 42 years. Ruth's work and service to her to the community took her down many different pathways. She was a foster parent, a childcare provider, and she also drove school bus for the Cornerstone Christian School. Ruth gave of herself tirelessly. She volunteered with the Pioneer Club, Awana Clubs, Daily Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School. Ruth was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and served on the Deacon Board and from 2003 through 2019 served as the Prayer Chain Co-ordinator. Ruth had a profound and deep love for her family, and together, she and John, raised their children in a home filled with love, laughter, and worship. In later years, her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Ruth will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. The Funeral Service was held at TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH, 606 - 7th Street SW, Medicine Hat, Alberta, on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob McGougan officiating. Interment will follow at Saamis Prairie View Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Ruth's memory may be made to Temple Baptist Church and Gideons International in Canada, PO Box 23142 Medicine Hat Mall Medicine Hat, AB T1B 2C7. Condolences may be sent to





Evelyn Ruth Lees of Medicine Hat, beloved wife of John Lees, passed away on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her children, John (Cheryl) Lees of Medicine Hat, Pamela (Troy) Strandberg of Cypress County, Bonny (Jeremy) Moulton of Senoia, Georgia; twelve grandchildren, Peter (Terri), Jamie (Victoria), Hannah (Tanner), Makailah, Austin, Seija, Jerricah, Nakitah, Rayah, Eleah, Montana and Jacoby; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Derek, Chloe, Brandon, Sarah and Jenna; sisters, Jean Wilson and Amy Hiebert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Mary Benson; grandson, Joshua Moulton; and two sisters, Frances Johnson and Peggy Crate. Ruth was born in Estevan, SK on December 11th, 1941. She met and married the love of her life, John Edward Lees and they were married on June 7th, 1958 in North Portal, SK. They began their life together to in Winnipeg, MB and in the following years, they moved several times before settling in Redcliff and Medicine Hat for the last 42 years. Ruth's work and service to her to the community took her down many different pathways. She was a foster parent, a childcare provider, and she also drove school bus for the Cornerstone Christian School. Ruth gave of herself tirelessly. She volunteered with the Pioneer Club, Awana Clubs, Daily Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School. Ruth was a member of the Temple Baptist Church and served on the Deacon Board and from 2003 through 2019 served as the Prayer Chain Co-ordinator. Ruth had a profound and deep love for her family, and together, she and John, raised their children in a home filled with love, laughter, and worship. In later years, her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Ruth will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. The Funeral Service was held at TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH, 606 - 7th Street SW, Medicine Hat, Alberta, on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob McGougan officiating. Interment will follow at Saamis Prairie View Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Ruth's memory may be made to Temple Baptist Church and Gideons International in Canada, PO Box 23142 Medicine Hat Mall Medicine Hat, AB T1B 2C7. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] subject heading Evelyn Lees. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647. Published in Estevan Mercury from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close