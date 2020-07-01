Francis Gwendolyn Walton (Mitchell) 1922 - 2020 Gwen, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home at 98 years young. Gwen was predeceased by her husband Edward Walton; daughter Leanne and son-in-law Lonnie Wolos; parents, Isaac and Ethel Mitchell (Livingston); brothers, Stanley, Gordon (Ruby), Clifford (Shirley), sisters Eileen (Gordon) Miller, Beatrice (Tom) Cox, Ella (Wilfred) Miller, Vera (Milford) Swalwell; brothers-in-law, Lyle, Joe (Ann), sister-in-law Louise (Gordon) McGreggor and Robert Dickinson. Gwen is survived by her children, Ray (Elaine) Walton, Keith (Fern) Walton, Glen (Merridith) Walton, Donna (Dwight) Dukart, Denise (Sam) Dryden and Murray (Carol); sister Blanch Dickinson and sister-in- law Margret Mitchell. Gwen was born to Isaac and Agnes Mitchell in January, 1922 in the Justice, Manitoba area. One of nine children Gwen was athletic, she loved sports of all kinds but especially baseball and curling. Meeting and marrying Ed Walton at the start of WWII. Ed enlisted and Gwen worked through the war years. When Ed returned home, they packed up and moved to Bryant, Sk and began farming. Soon children arrived with four boys and three girls and at one point they had four kids under three and with no modern conveniences, hard work was always required. Gwen did have, however, time to enjoy all the kids, friends and activities of Bryant, Benson and eventually Estevan. Mom's heart broke when she lost Leanne and Lonnie in a terrible accident but found a way to heal and soldier on. Gwen had a special place in her heart for 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Never missing a chance to cut and collect any article appearing in the newspaper and eagerly sharing their accomplishments with anybody and everybody. We'll miss you Mom. A Private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers if friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to Estevan Regional Nursing Home - Auxillary, 1921 Wellock Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 2B5. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the Walton family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







