Frank Corley 1933 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family wishes to announce the peaceful passing of Frank Corley at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK on the afternoon of Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Frank leaves behind his loving wife and best friend Rosy and his fur baby Sadie Sue. They were by his side throughout his courageous battle with cancer and a stroke. Rosy took extraordinary care of him at home and he only spent one night and part of a day in palliative care, fulfilling his request. Frank was a loving father to Nancy (Rory) of Kincardine, ON, Richard (Donna) of Regina, SK and Ron Corley of Calgary, AB. Frank was a devoted Grandpa to Trevor, Greg, Jason, Chelsea, Breanna, Mitchel and Mackenzie and an adored Great Grandpa to Colton, Jackson, Stella, Adelyn, Lucy, Emerson, Brooks and Blake. Frank also leaves fond memories with his only surviving sister, Ruth Wilson of Manitoba. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Marguerite and Charles Corley and his siblings, John Corley, Cyril Corley, Bob Corley and Edith Ramsey. In keeping with Frank's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date when his family can once again gather together. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Frank to a charity of your choice. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for Frank's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







