deBoth, Franziscus "Frank" 1928 - 2019 With family by his side, Frank deBoth peacefully passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Special Care facility, Estevan, SK at the age of 91 years. Frank was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son Michael; granddaughter Jenni; parents, Frank and Elizabeth; sister Bette and brother Fred. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kathy (Neil) Connor and their children Shawna (John) Chevalier and Frank's great granddaughters Hannah and Jacey; Ryan (Sara); Kelsey (Cody) Smith and Frank's great grandson Kyler; Rosemary Gress and her children Jason (Roxy) and Frank's great grandchildren Keenan, Corbin and Ruby ; Jody; Elizabeth (Barry) Erickson and their children Amber (Tom) Haas; Jessica (Austin) McDonald; son James (Theresa) and their children Adam, Chris and Jenna (Taylor); grandsons Cameron (Jessica) deBoth and Angus deBoth. Frank will be greatly missed by his sister Theresa deBoth; sister-in-law Yvonne deBoth as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, SK with Rev. Sathiadas Antony presiding. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Frank to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, 200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting the deBoth family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019