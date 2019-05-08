Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Klein Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Frederick Klein Sr. 1925 - 2019 Fred Klein Sr., late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 94 years. Fred will be lovingly remembered by his children, Fred Jr., Estevan, SK, Bob (June), Lloydminster, AB, Beatrice (David), Red Deer, AB, Ed (Lorri), Edmonton, AB, Bill (Renate), Brandon, MB, David, Red Deer, AB, Terry (Cindy), Saskatoon, SK and Beverly Dawson, Kelowna, BC; 4 siblings, Joseph, Jack, Katie and Philip as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents, John and Magdelena Klein; wife Marie (nee Geiring); son, Gordon and daughter in law Margaret. The Funeral service for Fred was held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK with Rev. Jason Richards officiating. Interment took place at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens with the lunch reception at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan, SK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Rd, Estevan, SK S4A 0H3 (designate to Palliative care). Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK assisted the Klein family.





