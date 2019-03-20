Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frieda Hirsch. View Sign

Frieda Hirsch 1927 - 2019 With great admiration of a life well lived, the family of Frieda Hirsch are profoundly saddened to announce that on Thursday February 28th, 2019 our loved one passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital Estevan, Saskatchewan at the age of 92 years. She departed peacefully, loved by the family members at her side as well as family members who were holding her close in their hearts and thoughts. Anna Alfrieda Feddersen, known by everyone as Frieda, was born on January 10, 1927 to Jens and Olga Feddersen at Bienfait, Saskatchewan. Frieda grew up on a farm 3 miles east of Bienfait along with her siblings Ernest, Christine, and younger sister Lila. Many of her summers were spent near Woodley with her maternal relatives, the Lauschs, Ulrichs and Rothenburgers. Frieda worked hard on the family farm learning skills that would eventually lead to the occupation of her choice, being a mother and a farmer's wife. Once she was old enough she looked for employment off the farm. The job that sealed her destiny was working for Annie Himmelspach in Bienfait. Annie took a great liking to this beautiful, hard working young girl and decided that Frieda would be a perfect match for one of her younger brothers. It was through this matchmaking that Frieda met the love of her life, Mathew Hirsch. They were married on June 15, 1943. Matt and Frieda began their married life together living in Bienfait. Matt was a farmer so not long after they were married they made their move to the Kingsford district and began to build their home on the SW-36-03-06-W2 in 1949. They lived in two graineries (using one as the kitchen and the other as the sleeping area) until their house was completed. It was here in the Kingsford district that lifelong friendships with relatives and neighbors were formed. There were many nights spent playing cards until the wee hours of the morning or attending the popular community dances. Frieda was always the special aunt that the nieces and nephews wanted to visit and not leave. She had that unique way of always making a person feel welcome in her life. They continued to live on the farm for 29 years where Frieda worked alongside her husband sharing in the farm work and chores while at the same time maintaining an immaculately clean house and raising the prides of her life, her four sons: Garry, Ronald, Dennis and Bryan. In 1974, they retired and moved into a newly built home on Poplar Bay in Estevan. A new opportunity existed to make friends with their city neighbors and the card players at the Senior's Club. They began to travel more, making trips to Alberta to visit family and taking their excursions south in the winter months. The move to Estevan was very exciting for Frieda as she could now plant the flowers she had longed for all those years. Matt had told her planting flowers on a farm doesn't make money. Once she got to Estevan she wasted no time making up for all those flowerless years. Her yard became a spectacular array of colour. Her green thumb (and tubs of fertilizer) earned her a Best Yard Display award and then again a few years later a written article and photos in the local paper. During this time of her life Frieda had become "The Best Grandma In The World" to her 10 grandchildren. Each and every one of them had a special place in her heart and she loved them unconditionally. As she did with her sons, she always made time for the grandchildren, lending a listening ear, encouraging their dreams and praising their accomplishments. And if her words didn't quite do the trick, her famous brownies would. Matt passed away in September 1990. Frieda sold the house and temporarily rented in the Cedar Haven condos on Dufferin Avenue while her own condo on Heritage Drive was being built. She moved into her new condo and once again she had the opportunity to develop new friendships. She became very active in the seniors club playing different card games several times a week and joined many groups of ladies playing cards in each others homes. She became an avid bridge player. As busy as she was playing cards, she also began keeping the condo books and prided herself in balancing to the penny every time. Frieda was so proud of the condo built by her sons and it broke her heart when declining health in 2016 made it necessary for her to move to Hillview Manor. But once again she now had the opportunity to meet new people as well renew old acquaintances. She became near and dear to the staff and residents at Hillview Manor and many of them became very special to her. Our family was blessed to have this special woman in our lives. It became ever so more evident after her passing just how very much she loved her family. She had spent hours and hours during her lifetime saving, documenting and cataloguing papers pertaining to the lives of her family. What treasures she has left us with. In the end, age may have diminished her physical abilities but her mind remained sharp. She was still an active bridge player at the age of 92. She never lost that unique way of making you feel special and loved. If you were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with our Mother during her lifetime, you are most likely a better person for it. Friends also became her family, family was everything to Frieda and Frieda was everything to family. Heaven has gained a very special person. Rest in Peace sweet soul. We all love you dearly. Frieda was predeceased by her husband Mathew Hirsch, son Dennis Hirsch, daughter-in-law Gail Hirsch, brother Ernest Feddersen and sister Christine Hirsch. She will be missed and forever loved by sons: Garry (Mildred) Hirsch, Ronald (Charlotte) Hirsch, Bryan (Karen) Hirsch and daughter-in-law Paulette Hirsch. Grandchildren: Troy Hirsch, Chad (Treena) Hirsch; Sherry (Ward) Matheson, Tammy (Bruce) Hayes; Dean (Shiela) Seeman, Deren (Keri) Seeman, Devin (Nicole) Hirsch; Kirk Hirsch, Dawn (Cory) Bird, Kandyce (Conrad) Meili; 33 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren; Sister: Lila Hirsch. Her memory will remain with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Prayer Service was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Private family Graveside Service was held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Hirsch family. THANK YOU Thank you to family and friends for all the support shown after Frieda's passing. Every thought, prayer and act of kindness was greatly appreciated and helped ease the sadness of losing our loved one. We want to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hillview Manor for being her friend and caregiver for the past 3 years. Thank you to Dr. Christie and the compassionate nursing staff of Unit A at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan where Frieda spent her final 5 days. We are so appreciative for the professionalism and all the guidance of Hall Funeral Services led by Deb Heidinger. Father Sathiadas Antony and Connie Wheeler, we thank you so very much for your spiritual guidance and leadership in Frieda's service and burial. The music provided by Wilma Mantei, "Amazing Grace" played by granddaughter Dawn Bird, and the vocal of "One Day At A Time" by family friend Doris Trobert was all beautiful and we say a huge thank you for your contributions. A very special thank you to granddaughter Kandyce Meili for writing and delivering the eulogy which put into words what we were all feeling in our hearts. Thank you to the Estevan Legion for providing a delicious lunch after the prayer service so family and friends could share in a time of reminiscing and fellowship. Thank you to granddaughters Sherry Matheson and Tammy Hayes for your thoughtful contribution of the slide show depicting pictures of family and friends throughout the lifetime of Frieda. No one gets to the age of 92 without the help, support and friendship of others. If you were one of those many "others", the family wishes to say "Thank You" for being a part of our loved one's life, which she happily lived "One Day At A Time".With gratitude and heartfelt thanks: The Family Of Frieda Hirsch





