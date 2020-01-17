Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garry Brooks. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Garry Arthur Brooks 1945 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Garry Brooks, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK at the age of 74 years. Garry was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Bertha Brooks; parents-in-law Henry and Kathleen Mutz; sister Beveraly Haux; brother-in-law Gerald Mutz and daughter of his heart Tricia Desjarlais. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Deloris; son Kirk and family Jonas (Amy) and their children Tanner and Kaden, Shelby (Torri) and Jeslyn, Kianna (Taylor) and Cole; son Darryl (Michelle) and Jesse; daughter Kenda (Doug) Martens and children Brooke (Eric) and Kale; and grand puppies, Mikka and Marlo. Garry will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Loretta (Pat) Benning, Irene (Mike) Paskowski and Diane (Jack) Schiestal; uncle Richard (Lil) Kolke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Garry to the Galloway Health Centre, 713 Tupper St., Oxbow, SK S0C 2B0 or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designate the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 200-4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 2B0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Garry's family.





Garry Arthur Brooks 1945 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Garry Brooks, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK at the age of 74 years. Garry was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Bertha Brooks; parents-in-law Henry and Kathleen Mutz; sister Beveraly Haux; brother-in-law Gerald Mutz and daughter of his heart Tricia Desjarlais. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Deloris; son Kirk and family Jonas (Amy) and their children Tanner and Kaden, Shelby (Torri) and Jeslyn, Kianna (Taylor) and Cole; son Darryl (Michelle) and Jesse; daughter Kenda (Doug) Martens and children Brooke (Eric) and Kale; and grand puppies, Mikka and Marlo. Garry will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Loretta (Pat) Benning, Irene (Mike) Paskowski and Diane (Jack) Schiestal; uncle Richard (Lil) Kolke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Garry to the Galloway Health Centre, 713 Tupper St., Oxbow, SK S0C 2B0 or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designate the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 200-4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 2B0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Garry's family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close