Garry Arthur Brooks 1945 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that the family wishes to announce that Garry Brooks, late of Estevan, SK passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, SK at the age of 74 years. Garry was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Bertha Brooks; parents-in-law Henry and Kathleen Mutz; sister Beveraly Haux; brother-in-law Gerald Mutz and daughter of his heart Tricia Desjarlais. Garry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Deloris; son Kirk and family Jonas (Amy) and their children Tanner and Kaden, Shelby (Torri) and Jeslyn, Kianna (Taylor) and Cole; son Darryl (Michelle) and Jesse; daughter Kenda (Doug) Martens and children Brooke (Eric) and Kale; and grand puppies, Mikka and Marlo. Garry will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Loretta (Pat) Benning, Irene (Mike) Paskowski and Diane (Jack) Schiestal; uncle Richard (Lil) Kolke, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Garry to the Galloway Health Centre, 713 Tupper St., Oxbow, SK S0C 2B0 or the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan (designate the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 200-4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 2B0. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Garry's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020