Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Gaylene Dowhanuik 1947 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Gaylene Dowhanuik announces her passing on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 72 years. Gaylene was born on September 27, 1947 to Anna (Edlyn) and Gordon (Bill) Drier in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Their family, along with her older brother Gord, moved to Carnduff where Gaylene finished high school before attending the Reliance School of Commerce in Regina. On August 5, 1967 she married Ken Dowhanuik and together they welcomed their son Kent in 1970, and daughter Kyla in 1977. Left to mourn Gaylene are her husband of 52 years, Ken; son Kent and his three daughters; Jayde, Kennedy and Kora; daughter Kyla (David) and their children, Landry, Sian and Rhys. Gaylene will also be missed by her special grandson's Andrew, Brayden, Ethan and Caden Kuski, along with their parents Tanya and Deron Kuski. Gaylene was beyond excited at the recent birth of her first great-granddaughter Sophie and spent much of her time looking at photos upon her arrival. Gaylene's grandkids were the thing she cherished most in life, and nothing made her happier than spoiling them every chance she could. Also left to cherish Gaylene's memory are her brother Gord and sister-in-law Margie Drier, and her special niece Deidre Gallagher (Dan), and family. At Gaylene's request, a small private family service was held. The Memorial Luncheon was held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Taylorton Room - Days Inn. Everyone was welcome to attend. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Health Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 0H3. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Gaylene's family.





