George Gelmich March 5th, 1928 - Thursday, September 3rd, 2020
George Gelmich, born on March 5, 1928 in Vikno, Ukraine, passed away peacefully September 3, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta at the age of 92 years. George is survived by his loving family: son Howard (Olive) Gelmich of Calgary, Alberta; three sisters Gladys (Wayne) Somerville, Anne Hoffman, and Sophie Fefchuck; sisters in law Joyce (Bill) Lutsch and Irene Lamers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Choice Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services (105 - 4715 13th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta.) George will be laid to rest beside his wife, Lydia in the Estevan City Cemetery in Estevan, Saskatchewan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning to hold a Memorial Service for the summer of 2021, rather than having a graveside service at this time. In memory of George, donations to the Calgary Humane Society or to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. To view and share photos, condolences and stories of George please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Those planning to attend the service are encouraged to register on the Choice Memorial website in compliance with Alberta's COVID-19 mitigation measures.