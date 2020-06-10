Gerald Morris Olson 1942 - 2020 Gerald Olson passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Gerald was born at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK, the son of Dorothy and Frank Olson from Roche Percee. They lived there until 1948 when they moved to Bienfait. Gerald took his schooling in Bienfait from Grade 1 to Grade 12. After graduation, he went to Saskatoon to take a Laboratory Technologist course but only stayed for six months. Gerald returned home and applied for a job at the Estevan Co-Op and worked there until 1976. Later he had janitorial jobs at St. Giles Anglican Church for 25 years and CJSL radio for seven years. In 1964 Gerald played lead on a rink that won the Estevan Curling Championship. In 1967 Gerald joined the local Barbershop group in Estevan. On June 16, 1973 Gerald married Elaine Barnstable at St. Giles Anglican Church where they attended church. Gerald and Elaine loved to travel. In 1979 they travelled from Regina to Prince Edward Island for 25 days. The next year they went to the West Coast for two weeks. In 1984 they went to Nashville and Memphis for a week. They also delivered meals on wheels for many years. Like Elaine, he liked to listen to Billy Graham, Joel Osteen, the Statler Brothers, the Gaither Gospel group and other gospel music. In 2002 Elaine and Gerald began attending St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Gerald and Elaine moved into the Estevan Regional Nursing Home in 2012. Gerald was predeceased by his parents Frank (1964) and Dorothy (1979) Olson and his wife Elaine on March 10, 2018; his parents-in-law Albert and Margaret Barnstable; sister-in-law Marilyn Davis (1997) and brother-in-law Earle Davis (1999). Gerald is survived by his brothers-in-law, Ken (Joan) Barnstable of Estevan and Keith (Sandra) Barnstable of Douglas, Manitoba. Gerald will be missed by his nephews and their families, Wes (Roberta) Davis, Gavin, Bronwyn and Mari, Brad (Nicole) Davis, Darren (Karen) Barnstable and Dylan, Rick (Cathleen) Barnstable and Alex, Lyle (Jaelyn) Barnstable and Kaden and Colton; and many cousins. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Estevan Regional Nursing Home for their excellent loving care, the residents for their great friendship to Gerald, Dr. A. Christie, all who visited Gerald and the staff of Hall Funeral Services. There will be a private family graveside service held at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan, SK with Rev. Randy Kleemola presiding. Those so wishing to make donations in Gerald's memory may do so directly to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, 1921 Wellock Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 2B5. Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Gerald's family - Deb Heidinger, Funeral Director.







