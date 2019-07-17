Phillips, Gerald Smith 1927 - 2019 With heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the passing of Gerald Smith Phillips, late of Estevan, SK at the St. Joseph's Long Term Care, Estevan, SK on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his son Joe (Bonnie) Phillips and daughter Barbara (Brian) Fornwald. Fond memories will be forever cherished by grandchildren, Richard, Kerri (Robb), Kevin (Cindy), Bryce (Meagan), Meghann, Nicholas (Kaitlyn), Kelly and Emily. Gerald will be sorely missed by his great grandchildren, Madison, Jaxon, Caitlin, Jakob, Harlow, Piper, Kaydence, Brenden, Cayden, Kayn, Alexa, Brianne and Sophia; as well as his dear friend, Ken Johnson. Gerald was predeceased by his parents; the love of his life, Mimi and his brother Budd. A Memorial Service was held at the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan, SK on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Geoff Thiessen officiating. A luncheon was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Estevan Branch following the service. Donations in memory of Gerald may be made to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation - Long Term Care, 1176 Nicholson Rd., Estevan, SK S4A 0H3. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan is assisting Gerald's family.
Published in Estevan Mercury from July 17 to July 18, 2019