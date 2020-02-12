Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Wallewein. View Sign Obituary

Gilbert Wallewein 1936 - 2019 With heavy hearts, the family wishes to announce the passing of Gilbert Wallewein, late of Estevan. Gilbert was born on November 18, 1936 to John and Alma Wallewein. He and his older sister Elieen were raised on a farm near Bateman, Saskatchewan. Gilbert enjoyed hockey, curling and baseball while growing up. After finishing school, Gilbert worked for the PFRA and Husky Oil, but he dreamed of farming. Gilbert married Helen Pohl in 1963, and they began their life together in Weyburn, where Helen worked as a psychiatric nurse. In 1965, Gilbert and Helen purchased a farm near Benson, Saskatchewan. There, they raised two sons and four daughters: Ken, Kevin, Loretta, Lynn, Debbie, and Denise. Gilbert and his family loved farming - growing crops and vegetable gardens, raising livestock, and enjoying all that rural living has to offer. Gilbert was also involved in local government. He served as the councillor for Division Six in the RM of Benson for thirty-six years. Gilbert and Helen eventually moved into Estevan while continuing to farm. In 2011 they were honoured to receive the Estevan district's Farm Family of the Year Award. Sadly, Helen passed away two years later, shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary. Gilbert then began the gradual process of retirement. He was very proud that his sons and their families had taken over the Wallewein farm, and he continued to drive out often to supervise operations. After a brief stay in the hospital, Gilbert passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Gilbert will be greatly missed by his children Ken (Julie-Anne) Wallewein and children Riley and Reagan; Kevin (Brenda) Wallewein and children Alyssa, Kelsey (Owen), Lucas and Olivia; Loretta (Blaise) Kot and children Kyle (Dana), Austin (Aimee), Madison (Derek) and Jada; Lynn (Mark) Matthies and children Calvin (Amy), Logan (Sheri), and Michaella (Kolby); Debbie (Steven) Hoffort and children Brie and Matthew; Denise Morstad and children Kate, Jayne, and John. Gilbert also leaves to mourn three great grandchildren: Madden, Dawson and Cassie; as well as numerous extended family and friends. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for looking after our Dad in his final days. To Deb Heidinger and everyone at Hall Funeral Services, we greatly appreciated your caring guidance as we made final arrangements. We were so very grateful to have delicious meals and food platters provided by the Ehrmantraut family, the Emde family, the Matthies family, the Van De Woestyne family, Linda Racine, Cindi Thorhaug, and the RM of Benson. When the Wallewein family gathers, it takes a lot to feed us! Your generous offerings were enjoyed by all. We will be forever indebted to St. Paul's United Church, where we hosted a wonderful celebration of Gilbert's life on January 3, 2020. Sandy Dalziel, our officiant, shared such kind words and encouraged us to celebrate our Dad's life in a most meaningful way, while church community members provided a beautiful lunch after the service. To all who were able to attend, thank you so much for taking the time to sing, laugh and remember with us. We also received many messages, cards and flowers from those who were unable to join us, and we greatly appreciate your condolences. Losing a loved one over the Christmas season is never easy, and we were overwhelmed with the support we received. Your kindness will never be forgotten.





Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

