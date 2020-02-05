Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys May Pukas. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Gladys May Pukas 1926 - 2020 Gladys Pukas passed away at the Estevan Regional Nursing Home, Estevan, Sask. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Precious memories of Gladys will be forever cherished by her daughter Josephine Longney and her children: Patricia (Phil) Thompson, Edward (Tina) Longney and Kimberly (Jason) Rauch; daughter Virginia Wheeler and her children: Dacan (Roxanne) Wheeler and Treena (Jim) Pylychaty; son Patrick (Isobel) Pukas and their children: Ashley (Shelley) Pukas and Austin Pukas and son Andrew (Bonnie) Pukas and their children: Ryan (Amanda) Pukas, Vicki (Donald) Holinaty, Jaclyn (Nick) Gan and Monica (Andrew) Wahba. She will also be lovingly remembered by her 22 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Gladys was predeceased by her husband Joseph Pukas; parents: Albert and Edith Kimber; brothers: Albert and Stanley Kimber and sons-in-law: Clayton Wheeler and Daniel Longney. The Prayer Service was held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. The Funeral Mass took place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan with Rev. Sathiadas Antony as the celebrant. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, after which a luncheon was held in the church hall. If friends so desire, donations in Gladys' memory may be made to the Estevan Regional Nursing Home Auxiliary, 1921 Wellock Road, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B5 or the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, Sask., S4P 2R3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Pukas family.





