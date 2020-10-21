KNIGHT, Glenda Mae
Glenda Mae Knight passed away peacefully in Melfort, Sask. on October 11, 2020 at the Melfort Hospital with her loving husband, Denny Lewis, at her side. Glenda was born on May 22, 1938 to "Choppy" (Harry) and Vera Knight in Estevan, Sask. She was predeceased by her sons, Bryce Johnson (1977) and Coburn Johnson (1999), her sister, Shirley Knight (1931), and her brother, Keith (Jean) Knight (2013). Glenda is survived by her husband, Denny Lewis, daughter, Aleitha (Randy) Ward of Coaldale, Alberta, and sons Darren (Cheryl) Browatzke and Forrest Browatzke, all of Kelowna, BC. Glenda is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Shawna, Caylee, Jennalee and Dylan Johnson, Micheal and Shane Ward, Jarrod Anderson and Harmony Shepherd, several great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law and 2 nieces. Denny and the family wish to extend their gratitude to all friends and neighbours who have supported them over time; they are too numerous to name. Glenda had many friends; some were more like family to her. Special thanks to the Margaret (Kyle) Woolsey family; Glenda thought of Margaret like a daughter and their 2 boys like grandsons. Glenda was known by family and friends as independent, strong-willed, proud, sometimes abrasive, and yet caring. Glenda lived her life on her own terms, and she left the world on her own terms. Her family accepted her wishes. Denny insists, "She kept me on the straight and narrow". She was a great mother and she loved children. Her journey through life was not an easy one; there were many hurdles, detours, and dead ends. Her faith brought her comfort, but it was her love of creativity that was her greatest resilience. She was raised with "waste not, want not" values and she could see the fine art or craft potential in all things. And she was a collector of things!! She was a fine artist at heart and developed her skills, often self-taught, and often to perfection. She also loved music and loved to watch and listen to her life partner as Denny brought joy to many through song. She left this world and her hospital room serenaded by the love of her life. Gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Geoff Zerr for his outstanding medical care and attention and the Melfort Hospital health care staff who supported her in her final days. Special thanks also to Dr. Michael Harington (Saskatoon) for his kind, compassionate and skillful care and treatment of her special medical needs. A Private Family Service will be held. Friends so wishing may make memorial contributions to the Melfort Salvation Arm or to a Charity of one's choice. To leave condolences for the Family, please visit the online guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Melfort. (306)752-3838.