Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Kvammen. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Gordon Kvammen 1926 - 2020 Gordon Kvammen, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan at the age of 93. Gordon's memory will remain always in the hearts of his loving family: wife of 65 years, Gen (Marchand) Kvammen of Estevan; daughters: Sharri (James) Phillips of Torquay, Sask. And Laurie (Cam) Holzer of Peachland, B.C.; grandchildren: Melissa (Kerry) McDowell of Langley, B.C., Andrea (Bryce) Needer of Regina, Sask., Rodney (Trina) Phillips of Torquay, Sask., Michael Holzer of Calgary, Alta. and Steven (Tasha) Holzer of Cochrane, Alta.; great grandchildren: Alex Overholt, Payton, Vayda and Ethan Phillips, Blake, Easton and Kate Needer, Rhett Holzer; brothers-in-law: Lou (Pat) Marchand and Lloyd Van Gundy; sisters-in-law: Irene Marchand, Gaye Fenwick and Bev Kvammen; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends of the family: Rick Brandow, Earl & Irene Craig, Lawrence & Janet Ehrmantraut and many more through his lifetime. He was predeceased by his parents: Elvin & Ina Kvammen; in-laws: Edmond & Loretta Marchand; son Gordie Kvammen; sisters: Irene (Len) Halvorson and Edith (Ed) Dayton; brother Earl Kvammen; sisters-in-law: Evelyn (Marcus) Dukart and Erma Van Gundy; brothers-in-law: Ray (Lenora) Marchand and Ross Fenwick. Blessed be our memory of Gordon. The Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan, with Rev. Lori James officiating. A luncheon was held in the church Social Hall immediately following the service. The interment took place with family present at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Torquay. If friends so desire, donations in Gordon's memory may be made to a charity of choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Kvammen family. Thank You Gen and her family wish to thank Dr. Tsoi and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for the exceptional care you showed to Gordon. To Dustin Hall and everyone at Hall Funeral Services, we greatly appreciated your caring guidance as we made final arrangements. Thank you to Pastor Lori, Pastor Cicely and Pastor Murray for your contributions to the church service and burial. Thank you to the church choir for the beautiful music and the Trinity Lutheran Women for the lunch following the service. Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time through cards, phone calls and visits. Extra special thanks to Earl & Irene Craig, Lawrence & Janet Ehrmantraut and Jim & Joyce Halladay. Your kindness will never be forgotten. -Gen Kvammen & family





Gordon Kvammen, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan at the age of 93. Gordon's memory will remain always in the hearts of his loving family: wife of 65 years, Gen (Marchand) Kvammen of Estevan; daughters: Sharri (James) Phillips of Torquay, Sask. And Laurie (Cam) Holzer of Peachland, B.C.; grandchildren: Melissa (Kerry) McDowell of Langley, B.C., Andrea (Bryce) Needer of Regina, Sask., Rodney (Trina) Phillips of Torquay, Sask., Michael Holzer of Calgary, Alta. and Steven (Tasha) Holzer of Cochrane, Alta.; great grandchildren: Alex Overholt, Payton, Vayda and Ethan Phillips, Blake, Easton and Kate Needer, Rhett Holzer; brothers-in-law: Lou (Pat) Marchand and Lloyd Van Gundy; sisters-in-law: Irene Marchand, Gaye Fenwick and Bev Kvammen; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends of the family: Rick Brandow, Earl & Irene Craig, Lawrence & Janet Ehrmantraut and many more through his lifetime. He was predeceased by his parents: Elvin & Ina Kvammen; in-laws: Edmond & Loretta Marchand; son Gordie Kvammen; sisters: Irene (Len) Halvorson and Edith (Ed) Dayton; brother Earl Kvammen; sisters-in-law: Evelyn (Marcus) Dukart and Erma Van Gundy; brothers-in-law: Ray (Lenora) Marchand and Ross Fenwick. Blessed be our memory of Gordon. The Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan, with Rev. Lori James officiating. A luncheon was held in the church Social Hall immediately following the service. The interment took place with family present at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Torquay. If friends so desire, donations in Gordon's memory may be made to a charity of choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Kvammen family.Gen and her family wish to thank Dr. Tsoi and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital for the exceptional care you showed to Gordon. To Dustin Hall and everyone at Hall Funeral Services, we greatly appreciated your caring guidance as we made final arrangements. Thank you to Pastor Lori, Pastor Cicely and Pastor Murray for your contributions to the church service and burial. Thank you to the church choir for the beautiful music and the Trinity Lutheran Women for the lunch following the service. Thank you to everyone who supported us during this difficult time through cards, phone calls and visits. Extra special thanks to Earl & Irene Craig, Lawrence & Janet Ehrmantraut and Jim & Joyce Halladay. Your kindness will never be forgotten. -Gen Kvammen & family Published in Estevan Mercury from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close