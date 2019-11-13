Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme Paul MacKenzie. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Graeme Paul MacKenzie June 24th, 1960 - October 30th, 2019 Graeme Paul MacKenzie was born to Raymond Harris and Elinor Mae MacKenzie (nee Heslop) on June 24th, 1960 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Saskatchewan. He passed away on October 30th, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, Saskatchewan, at the age of 59. As a child he lived in North Portal, West Poplar, Regway, and then back to North Portal. He attended school in Minton, North Portal, Bienfait, and Estevan. He worked on the farm with his Dad, and after graduation began work in the oil industry. He continued in this field until his passing. He volunteered with the Portal International Fire Department and Ambulance for many years. He loved his wife, daughters, family, and friends more than anything. His passions included fishing, hunting, cooking, camping, and he was an avid animal-lover. Graeme was predeceased by his son, Kyle James MacKenzie in 1998, his father, Raymond Harris MacKenzie in 1995, and his mother, Elinor Mae MacKenzie in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kirsten Marie (nee Nielsen); his daughters, Erin (Dave) Schellenberg, Amy MacKenzie (Kendall Miller), and Kaylee MacKenzie; and his grandson Jackson Schellenberg. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Wayne) Daniels, Kathy (Dale) Elford, Ernest (Ann) MacKenzie, and Darla (Jim) Dyck; his in-laws, Jan (MaryKay) Bloom, Barb Bloom, Kari (Tim) Michaelson, Kris (Jossie) Nielsen, and numerous extended family. The Celebration of Life service for Graeme was held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of God, Estevan with Rev. Dave Schellenberg officiating. Dessert and gathering followed. Donations in Graeme's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9, the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3, the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, SK, S4A 2H7, or a charity of your choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the MacKenzie family.





Graeme Paul MacKenzie was born to Raymond Harris and Elinor Mae MacKenzie (nee Heslop) on June 24th, 1960 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, Saskatchewan. He passed away on October 30th, 2019 at the Pasqua Hospital, Regina, Saskatchewan, at the age of 59. As a child he lived in North Portal, West Poplar, Regway, and then back to North Portal. He attended school in Minton, North Portal, Bienfait, and Estevan. He worked on the farm with his Dad, and after graduation began work in the oil industry. He continued in this field until his passing. He volunteered with the Portal International Fire Department and Ambulance for many years. He loved his wife, daughters, family, and friends more than anything. His passions included fishing, hunting, cooking, camping, and he was an avid animal-lover. Graeme was predeceased by his son, Kyle James MacKenzie in 1998, his father, Raymond Harris MacKenzie in 1995, and his mother, Elinor Mae MacKenzie in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kirsten Marie (nee Nielsen); his daughters, Erin (Dave) Schellenberg, Amy MacKenzie (Kendall Miller), and Kaylee MacKenzie; and his grandson Jackson Schellenberg. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen (Wayne) Daniels, Kathy (Dale) Elford, Ernest (Ann) MacKenzie, and Darla (Jim) Dyck; his in-laws, Jan (MaryKay) Bloom, Barb Bloom, Kari (Tim) Michaelson, Kris (Jossie) Nielsen, and numerous extended family. The Celebration of Life service for Graeme was held on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of God, Estevan with Rev. Dave Schellenberg officiating. Dessert and gathering followed. Donations in Graeme's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9, the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 0H3, the Estevan Humane Society, Box 1095, Estevan, SK, S4A 2H7, or a charity of your choice. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the MacKenzie family. Published in Estevan Mercury from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close