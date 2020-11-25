Guy McGillicky 1955 - 2020
With much sadness, the family of Guy McGillicky announces his passing at the Regina General Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 65. Guy will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 46 years, Gaylene; daughter Christie (Luiz) Sousa and grandchildren: Thomas & Owen, of Thunder Bay, Ont.; son Cory McGillicky (Kristy Kazakoff) and grandchildren: Tracy Lynn, Sarah and Zack, of Estevan; daughter Jodi (Carey) Beitel and grandchildren: Logan and Alexa, of Moose Jaw, Sask. He will also be deeply missed by his mother Celia McGillicky and his siblings: Randy (Sheila) McGillicky, Darcy (Jackie) McGillicky, Kevin McGillicky, Lesa (Warren) Carriere, Lori McGillicky (Rick Cruikshank) and Denise (Darren) Brooks; mother-in-law Lois Lowdon and in-laws: Jaye (Margaret) Lowdon, Jim (Sherrie) Lowdon and Lorie Lowdon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Guy was preceded in death by his father George McGillicky; fathers-in-law: Robert Lowdon and Ken Lowdon, and brother-in-law Terry Lowdon. A celebration of Guy's life will be held at a later time, when we can once again gather all of our family and friends together. Guy's family would greatly appreciate tributes in his name, by way of donations to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, online at https://pattisonchildrens.ca/
or by mail to 1 - 345 Third Avenue South, Saskatoon, Sask., S7K 1M6. Hall Funeral Services in Estevan is caring for the McGillicky family - Dustin Hall, Funeral Director.