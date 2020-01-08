Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen East. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Gwen East 1933 - 2019 The family of Gwen East sadly announces her passing at Estevan St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Gwen was born June 22, 1933. She grew up in the Dalesboro District located 11 miles north of Alameda. Gwen inherited her father's talent for music and from a young age she played for dances alongside her other siblings in the Povey family band. When she was 15, Gwen moved to Oxbow where she worked at the hospital as a nursing aid until marrying Tom East in 1951. Gwen and Tom purchased a homestead 6 miles North of Alameda in 1955. Shortly after, they moved a small house onto the property, planted trees for a shelterbelt and started to raise their family of four children. The year 1961 brought terrible drought and the interior of the house was destroyed by a fire just before Christmas. That house was refurbished with the help of family and community friends. As their family continued to grow the mixed farming operation also expanded. Eventually a new house was built in 1972 where many family gatherings and parties were hosted. Gwen and Tom lived in the Alameda district for over 50 years where they served and supported the community through numerous events, activities and fundraisers. Gwen and Tom loved their community, but as major health issues began to surface, they decided to move from the farm and into Estevan in 2006. Gwen was blessed with many talents including her artwork such as paintings, crocheting but most of all an ear for music. It seemed she could pick up any instrument and play any song. The home was always filled with singing, playing music, fun and laughter which made the occasion for many family gatherings and cemented many cherished memories. Christmas was a particularly special time for Gwen. She took great joy in baking and decorating her home for the holidays. This joy was shared by many over the years. Gwen was proud of her family and cherished those around her. Her quick wit, sense of humour, and loving nature was endearing to all and she will indeed be dearly missed. Precious memories of Gwen will be forever cherished by her son Darryl (Leah) East of Calgary and family: Tara (Colin) Baker of Calgary and Robyn (A.J.) Tocco of Calgary; daughter Debbie (Stan) Sibley of Alameda and family: Vincent Parker of Oxbow and Sandi (Mike) Wheelan; daughter Patti (Murray) Ksenych of Estevan and family: Clayton Ksenych (Desmond Keyser) of Istanbul, Stephanie (Nick) Bourassa of Estevan and Jackie Ksenych of Estevan; daughter Carla (Peter) Ash of Regina; great grandchildren: Tamara Parker, Haven, Summer and Talon Bourassa, Alyssa Fraser, Tyler and Grayson Parker, Jaymie and Klhoe Wheelan, Juniper and Piper Baker; sisters: Lois Ruth of Abbotsford, Effee Dyer of Carlyle and Nina Macknak of Regina; sisters-in-law, Delores Maierhoffer of Regina, Minnie East of Winnipeg and Anne East of Moose Jaw, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was predeceased by her husband Tom; grandchildren: Tracey and Jeremy Parker; parents: Alex and Janet Povey; brothers: Fred (Dorothy) Povey and Don (Lorraine) Povey; sister Pansey (Matt) Erick and in-laws: William (Kathy) East, Lorraine (Stan) McCauley, Gordon East, James (Vivian) East, Jack East and Karl Maierhoffer. Prayers were held on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Nestor Gregoire, OMI. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. Those wishing to make donations in Gwen's memory may do so directly to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, Box 5000 - 203, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 2V6. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. Thank You The family of Gwen would like to thank Gary, Oliva, Ben, Sheryl, Branna and Estevan Home Care nursing staff for their wonderful care and support. Our family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff at Saint Joseph's Hospital for their dedication to providing the best care possible for Gwen. We would like to express our gratitude to Dustin Hall and staff at the Hall Funeral Services and Dustin for singing at the Funeral Mass. We also want to sincerely thank Fr. Nestor for beautifully celebrating Mom's Prayer Service and Funeral Mass, Connie Wheeler for her caring assistance, St. John the Baptist Choir for the beautiful music and the CWL ladies for the lovely lunch. We sincerely thank all of our wonderful friends and relatives for the many cards, floral arrangements, food and their love and support through this difficult time. God Bless You All. -Gwen's family





The family of Gwen East sadly announces her passing at Estevan St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday morning, December 13, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Gwen was born June 22, 1933. She grew up in the Dalesboro District located 11 miles north of Alameda. Gwen inherited her father's talent for music and from a young age she played for dances alongside her other siblings in the Povey family band. When she was 15, Gwen moved to Oxbow where she worked at the hospital as a nursing aid until marrying Tom East in 1951. Gwen and Tom purchased a homestead 6 miles North of Alameda in 1955. Shortly after, they moved a small house onto the property, planted trees for a shelterbelt and started to raise their family of four children. The year 1961 brought terrible drought and the interior of the house was destroyed by a fire just before Christmas. That house was refurbished with the help of family and community friends. As their family continued to grow the mixed farming operation also expanded. Eventually a new house was built in 1972 where many family gatherings and parties were hosted. Gwen and Tom lived in the Alameda district for over 50 years where they served and supported the community through numerous events, activities and fundraisers. Gwen and Tom loved their community, but as major health issues began to surface, they decided to move from the farm and into Estevan in 2006. Gwen was blessed with many talents including her artwork such as paintings, crocheting but most of all an ear for music. It seemed she could pick up any instrument and play any song. The home was always filled with singing, playing music, fun and laughter which made the occasion for many family gatherings and cemented many cherished memories. Christmas was a particularly special time for Gwen. She took great joy in baking and decorating her home for the holidays. This joy was shared by many over the years. Gwen was proud of her family and cherished those around her. Her quick wit, sense of humour, and loving nature was endearing to all and she will indeed be dearly missed. Precious memories of Gwen will be forever cherished by her son Darryl (Leah) East of Calgary and family: Tara (Colin) Baker of Calgary and Robyn (A.J.) Tocco of Calgary; daughter Debbie (Stan) Sibley of Alameda and family: Vincent Parker of Oxbow and Sandi (Mike) Wheelan; daughter Patti (Murray) Ksenych of Estevan and family: Clayton Ksenych (Desmond Keyser) of Istanbul, Stephanie (Nick) Bourassa of Estevan and Jackie Ksenych of Estevan; daughter Carla (Peter) Ash of Regina; great grandchildren: Tamara Parker, Haven, Summer and Talon Bourassa, Alyssa Fraser, Tyler and Grayson Parker, Jaymie and Klhoe Wheelan, Juniper and Piper Baker; sisters: Lois Ruth of Abbotsford, Effee Dyer of Carlyle and Nina Macknak of Regina; sisters-in-law, Delores Maierhoffer of Regina, Minnie East of Winnipeg and Anne East of Moose Jaw, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was predeceased by her husband Tom; grandchildren: Tracey and Jeremy Parker; parents: Alex and Janet Povey; brothers: Fred (Dorothy) Povey and Don (Lorraine) Povey; sister Pansey (Matt) Erick and in-laws: William (Kathy) East, Lorraine (Stan) McCauley, Gordon East, James (Vivian) East, Jack East and Karl Maierhoffer. Prayers were held on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Hall Funeral Services, Estevan. The Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Estevan, by Rev. Nestor Gregoire, OMI. Interment followed at Souris Valley Memorial Gardens, Estevan. Those wishing to make donations in Gwen's memory may do so directly to the St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, Box 5000 - 203, 1176 Nicholson Road, Estevan, SK, S4A 2V6. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hall Funeral Services, Estevan.The family of Gwen would like to thank Gary, Oliva, Ben, Sheryl, Branna and Estevan Home Care nursing staff for their wonderful care and support. Our family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff at Saint Joseph's Hospital for their dedication to providing the best care possible for Gwen. We would like to express our gratitude to Dustin Hall and staff at the Hall Funeral Services and Dustin for singing at the Funeral Mass. We also want to sincerely thank Fr. Nestor for beautifully celebrating Mom's Prayer Service and Funeral Mass, Connie Wheeler for her caring assistance, St. John the Baptist Choir for the beautiful music and the CWL ladies for the lovely lunch. We sincerely thank all of our wonderful friends and relatives for the many cards, floral arrangements, food and their love and support through this difficult time. God Bless You All. -Gwen's family Published in Estevan Mercury from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Estevan Mercury Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close