Gwendolyn Elaine Haaland
Gwen was born in Moose Jaw on December 27, 1931 and passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the family cabin at Kenosee Lake. She is survived by her son, Doug (Laurie) of Kenosee Lake; two daughters, Kathy (Scott) Blackstock of Estevan and Tami (Ian) Scott of Oxbow; her cherished grandchildren, Lyndsay (Kody) and Erin (Colten) Haaland, Brett (Krista) Blackstock, Kalah (Brendan) Blackstock, Jessie (Dusty) Blackstock, Ali and Mason Scott and her great-grandson, Ethan Devine; as well as her brother-in-law, Harold (Doreen) Haaland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Bernice Petch; brother, Jack (Keroline) Petch; sister, Margaret (Allan) Jackson; a brother in infancy; in-laws, Harry and Minnie Haaland, Aileen (Neil) Matthie, Eunice (Robert) McClaren, Grace (Jim) Waldner; son-in-law, Orvin Black; and great-nephew, Shaun Guillemin. Gwen was a woman on the move all of her life, first as the daughter of a railroad station agent and then as the wife of a banker, with over 20 relocations, the last being to Hillview Manor in Estevan. She completed her Registered Nursing education in 1953, and married Les in 1954. Over the years, Gwen was involved with many organizations, with highlights including a volunteer CESO assignment in Montserrat, West Indies and helping open the Bow Valley Villa in Oxbow. Her involvement in the Order of the Eastern Star spanned over 50 years, and she held senior offices locally, provincially and internationally. Les and Gwen traveled extensively with their OES activities. Gwen loved sewing, knitting, and crafts of all kinds. Even with her community involvement, Gwen preferred and relished in one-on-one conversations with her family and friends. She could be counted on for her strong opinions and sense of humour. While we will miss our mom and grandma deeply, our grief is tempered by the contentment and joy at which she reached the end of her life's journey. Donations in memory of Gwen can be directed to the Galloway Health Centre Trust (Equipment Fund) or the Bow Valley Villa, both located in Oxbow, Saskatchewan. Due to COVID-19, a private family service is planned for Saturday, September 5, 2020. Arrangements in care of Redpath Funeral Home, Oxbow, SK. (306) 483-2401. Neil Redpath and Kurt Ardron - Funeral Directors. Messages of condolence can be placed at: www.redpathfuneralhome.com
