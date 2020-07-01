Gwendolyn Ellinor Thompson, 67, a resident of Cape Coral since 2015, formerly of Annapolis, MD and Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Cape Coral. She was born May 5, 1953 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Canada to Kenneth and Reta Lang, now deceased. She was also predeceased by in-laws Archie and Phyllis Thompson and brother-in-law Mark Thompson. Gwen was of the Lutheran faith. She expertly and lovingly balanced a homemaker's and professional life working in many senior administration positions around the world including Calgary and Toronto in Canada, California, Maryland and Saudi Arabia. She was an avid hockey fan and enthusiastic supporter of her husband, sons and grandson's hockey teams as well as her favorite professional team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gwen had a gentle personality with an infectious smile and lived life the way she taught her family: Do what's right, do what's good, do it with kindness and help others. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her sons, instilled in them strong values that have served them well and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and lovingly looked forward to every visit. Earlier in life she embraced and cherished her role as big sister to her siblings. She was truly one of a kind. Gwen is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Brad Thompson of Cape Coral; two loving children, Blair Thompson (Jennifer) of Canton, MI, and Christopher Thompson (Kathryn) of Glenwood, MD; three siblings, Richard Lang (Debbie) and Donna Fleck (Harvey) of Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, Glen Lang (Connie) of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren, Spencer, Bailey, Kelly, Stacia, Adelaide, Avery, Carter; as well as several nieces and nephews. Gwen is also survived by Sister-in-Laws Bonnie Frank (Lorne) of Indio, California, Pat Thompson of Boyle, Alberta, Canada, Brother-in-Laws Blaine Thompson (Jana), Regina Saskatchewan, Canada and Darcy Thompson of Vancouver, BC Canada. She will also be lovingly remembered by her best friend and caregiver Susan Hart of Cape Coral, Fl. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her infant son, Curt. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Canada. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com There will not be any services held in Florida. Memorial Contributions in memory of Gwendolyn Ellinor Thompson are suggested to The Turtle Hospital @ https://www.turtlehospital.org/files/2014/12/Donation-Form.pdf Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. 1056 NE 7th Terrace, Cape Coral, Florida 33909... (239) 242-0909 3654 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, Florida 33916... (239) 288-7000 (855) 242-0909 FAX
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Estevan Mercury from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.