Harold Ribling 1927 - 2019 Harold Leslie Ribling, late of Estevan, Sask. passed away at his residence in Estevan on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Harold is survived by his children: Lloyd (Marilyn) Ribling and Sharon (John) Renauld; grandchildren, David (Sheila), Amanda (Rick) and Tyler; great grandchildren, Noah, Olivia and Marlee; sister Ethlyne Volkmann of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; brother-in-law Walter (Pat) Hanson; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hanson, Clara Hursh and Elaine Spalding, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his special friends, Rondee Topinka, Fred Hoehnle, Sharon Eagles and Pat Daley. Harold was predeceased by his parents, Gottfried (Fred) and Johannah (Louise) Ribling; wife Dorothy; sister Bernadene Sorensen; three sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Estevan, with Rev. Lori James presiding. Immediately following the service, a time of fellowship and refreshments was held in the social hall at the church. Interment took place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Torquay, Sask. For those wishing to make donations in Harold's memory, it was his wish that they be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 738 - 2nd Street, Estevan, Sask., S4A 2B3. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted the Ribling family.





1506 4th Street

Estevan , SK S4A 0X6

Published in Estevan Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

