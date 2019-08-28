Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Tisdale. View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Services 1506 4th Street Estevan , SK S4A 0X6 (306)-634-8233 Obituary

Harold C. Tisdale 1955 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold C. Tisdale on Monday, August 19, 2019. After a tough year long battle with cancer he passed away with family by his side at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan, SK at the age of 64 years. Harold is survived by his wife and best friend Rhonda Tisdale and their children, Tasha (Lee) Symons and their children, Cruz, Cashton and Dylan; Kim (Celeste) Tisdale and their children Easton and Charlee;Marissa "Missy" (Josh) Friess; brother Wilfred (Jean) Tisdale; sisters, Faye (Richard) Wizniuk, Mary (Gordon) Lawrence and Diane (Bill) Lester; brother in-law Rick Young; sister in-law Kathy (David) Heier as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harold was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Betty (nee Boyer) Tisdale; brother Kim Tisdale and Rhonda's parents, James and Agnes Young. The Celebration of Harold's Life was held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beefeater Plaza with Sandy Dalziel officiating. Immediately after friends and family were invited to a luncheon at the Beefeater Plaza where Snapper's favourite beverage was available. Friends and family were welcome to the interment that took place following the luncheon at the Estevan City Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan Inc.(designate to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre), 4545 Parliament Avenue Regina, SK, S4W 0G3, or to the Estevan Humane Society, P.O. Box 1095, Estevan, SK S4A 2H7. Yvonne Clark at Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Harold's family. Thank You The family of Harold Tisdale would like to thank Dr. Bigsby, Dr. Meiers, Dr. Suri and Dr. Souied for their surgical and medical efforts to help him fight this aggressive cancer. After surgeries and treatment in Regina, it was Dad's choice to come home for Palliative Care in Estevan. We would like to thank St. Joseph's Hospital, Dr. Adeboye, and their nursing staff on Unit A. A very special thank you to Brenda Freeman, Kirsten Walliser and Nicole Hirsch for their compassionate care. It did not go unnoticed and you all made this situation more tolerable. Thank you to Sandy Dalziel for officiating and Yvonne Clark for the assisting along with Hall Funeral Services. Thank you to Dad's brother and sisters for doing Dad's Eulogy, and Mary Lawrence for presenting. You provided a great honour to your brother. Thanks to David Heier for speaking and toasting to Dad. Thank you to friends and family for the generous amounts of food, catered meals, flowers, beverages, phone calls, messages and wonderful support. It's all so appreciated, and our Mom's heart is full. A special thanks to Channy Mack with Sunset Embroidery for doing up Dad's personalized keepsake. Thank you to Hirsch Construction and Red River Lumber for the 40+ years. Working for Hirsch Construction was Dad's life. Thank you to Lee and Janet Symons along with The Days Inn (The Beef Bar/The Beefeater Plaza) for going above and beyond to honour Dad. Thank you Dad for being so tough, never giving up and fighting right until the end. It's not goodbye - it's see you later. Love, Rhonda, Tasha, Kim, & Missy





